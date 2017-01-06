ওম জিদিন আগেও আপনি আমাদের সঙ্গে ছবির সেটে হাসছিলেন | আমরা একজন সর্বকালের শ্রেষ্ঠ অভিনেতাকে হারালাম | ওম জি রোজ সকালে আপনি এসে আমায় জড়িয়ে ধরতেন সেটা মিস করবো | খুদাহাফিজ স্যার‚ আপনি সেরা ছিলেন | এই কথাগুলো পরিচালক কবীর খানের | অনেকেই জানেন না ওঁর পরবর্তী ছবি টিউবলাইট ‘-এর অংশ ছিলেন ওম পুরী | একই সঙ্গে এই ছবির সেট থেকে ওম পুরীর একটা ছবি প্রকাশ করা হয় যা ইতিমধ্যেই ভাইরাল হয়ে গেছে |

কবীর খান ছাড়াও বলিউডের মোটামুটি সবাই তাঁদের শোকবার্তা জানিয়েছেন | কিন্তু ওম পুরীর শেষ ছবির নায়ক সলমন খান এখনো কিন্তু কিছু জানান নি | কবীর খানের শেষ মুক্তিপ্রাপ্ত ছবি বজরঙ্গী ভাইজান ‘-এ ওম পুরীকে একজন মুসলমান মৌলবীর চরিত্রে দেখা গেছিল |

টিউবলাইট এই বছরের ঈদের সময় মুক্তি পাবে | একটা সাক্ষাৎকারে ওম পুরী বলেছিলেন টিউবলাইট ছবিতে আমি একজন গান্ধীবাদী মুসলিমের চরিত্র করছি | ছবিটা ইন্দো-চাইনিজ যুদ্ধের সময়ের | আমার চরিত্রেটা খুব ইন্টারেস্টিং এবং সিম্প্যাথেটিক | কবীর জানে কীভাবে অভিনেতাদের ব্যবহার করতে হয় |

