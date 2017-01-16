সম্প্রতি শাহরুখ খান এবং সলমন খান অভিনীত করণ অর্জুন ২২ বছর পূর্ন করলো | সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে ভক্তরা এই ছবি থেকে তাদের প্রিয় সংলাপ‚ দৃশ্য এবং ছবি সম্বন্ধে যা জানা আছে সব পোস্ট করতে শুরু করে | ফলে এই ছবি টুইটারে মোস্ট ট্রেন্ডিং হয়ে যায় |

করণ অর্জুন ছবিটা পরিচালনা করেছিলেন রাকেশ রোশন | এই ছবি মুক্তির পাঁচ বছর পর উনি ওঁর পুত্র হৃতিক রোশনকে লঞ্চ করেছিলেন ছবি কহো না প্যায়ার হ্যায় দিয়ে | আর এই ছবির মাধ্যমে জন্ম হয় এক নতুন সুপারস্টারের | হৃতিক বলিউডে অভিনেতা হিসেবে ১৭ বছর পূর্ন করলেন |

সলমন একটা ভিন্টেজ ছবি শেয়ার করেন টুইটারে | ছবিটা করণ অর্জুন এর সেট এর | দেখা যাচ্ছে উনি এবং শাহরুখ দাঁড়িয়ে আছেন হৃতিকের সঙ্গে | হৃতিক এই ছবিতে একজন সহ পরিচালক ছিলেন | ছবির ক্যাপশনে সলমন লেখেন ধন্যবাদ রাকেশজি আমাকে আর শাহরুখকে করণ অর্জুন দেওয়ার জন্য | এই ছবি ২২ বছর পূর্ন করলো | আর ডগ্গুকেও অভিনন্দন ইন্ড্রাস্ট্রিতে ১৭ বছর থাকার জন্য | রইস আর কাবিল দুটো ছবির জন্যই বেস্ট অফ লাক |

শাহরুখের রইস আর হৃতিকের কাবিল দুটো ছবিই এই মাসের ২৫ শে মুক্তি পেতে চলেছে |

NO COMMENTS

twenty + seven =

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 31

0 250