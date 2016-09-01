সলমন আগেই জানিয়েছিলেন যে যদি কোনদিন বিয়ে করেন তবে চাইবেন ১৮ নভেম্বর বিয়ের পিঁড়িতে বসতে | তার কারণ ওই দিনটাতেই তাঁর বাবা-মায়েরও ম্যারেজ অ্যানিভার্সারি | তবে এও বলেছিলেন যে সেটা কোন বছরে সে ব্যাপারে নিশ্চিত নন তিনি |

তবে শোনা যাচ্ছে এই বছরই ১৮ নভেম্বর প্রেমিকা ইউলিয়া ভান্টুরকে বিয়ে করতে চলেছেন সলমন | এমনকী সম্প্রতি একটি পার্টিতে ঘনিষ্ঠ কিছু লোকজনকে নাকি সেরকমই বলেছেন সলমন | তবে হঠাৎ এই তাড়াহুড়োর কারণ কী? সলমন ঘনিষ্ঠ সূত্র জানাচ্ছে এই বছরের নভেম্বরেই নাকি ইউলিয়ার ওয়ার্কিং ভিসার মেয়াদ শেষ হয়ে যাচ্ছে | তারপর রোমানিয়ায় নিজের দেশে ফিরে যেতে হবে তাঁকে | এবং ফের ভিসা নিয়ে ভারতে আসতে লেগে যেতে পারে তিন-চার মাস | সেই কারণেই নাকি এগিয়ে আনা হতে পারে তাঁর বিয়ে | তবে এ ব্যাপারে এখনো নিশ্চিত কিছু জানা যায় নি | কারণ এর উত্তর বা সত্যাসত্য এক এবং একমাত্র সলমনেরই জানা আছে |

