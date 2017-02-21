বিশ্বের স্থূলতম মহিলা ইমান আহমেদ আবদুলাটি‚ ওজন প্রায় ৫০০ কিলো‚ বয়স ৩৭ বছর | অপারেশন করে অতিরিক্ত ওজন কমানো ছাড়া বাঁচার আর কোনো আশাই নেই তাঁর | সেই অপারেশন অর্থাৎ বেরিয়াট্রিক সার্জারি করাতেই গত ১১ ফেব্রুয়ারি মুম্বাই এসে পৌঁছন ইমান |

আর আসা ইস্তকই সলমনকে একবার চোখের দেখা দেখবার ইচ্ছা প্রকাশ করেছেন ইমান | কারণ তিনি যে সলমনের অন্ধ ভক্ত | মুম্বাইয়ের সইফি হাসপাতালের বেডে শুয়েই দেখে ফেলেছেন সলমন অভিনীত সুলতান‚ কিক আর দাবাং |

ইমানের অপারেশন করতে প্রায় দুমাসের প্রস্তুতি সময় লাগবে | অপারেশন করবেন বেরিয়াট্রিক সার্জারি বিশেষজ্ঞ ডঃ মুফজ্জল লডকাওয়ালা‚ যিনি আবার সলমনের বিশেষ বন্ধু | ইমান শহরে আসার পর থেকেই তাঁর ইচ্ছার কথা জেনে রোজ তাঁর চিকিৎসার খবরাখবর রাখছে খান পরিবার |

সলমনের বাবা সেলিম খান আগেই জানিয়েছিলেন হাসপাতালের তরফ থেকে অফিসিয়ালি অনুরোধ আসলেই ইমানের সঙ্গে দেখা করার কথা ভাববেন সলমন | একই কথা জানিয়েছেন ভাই আরবাজও | বলেছেন‚ নিশ্চয়ই নতুন করে বাঁচার স্বপ্ন দেখা ইমানের পাশে দাঁড়াবেন সলমন |

