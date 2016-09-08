পুরুষদের প্রস্টিটিউশন নিয়ে আগেই বলিউডে ছবি তৈরি হয়েছে | অজয় বেইল পরিচালিত বি.এ পাস | ২০১২ সালে মুক্তিপ্রাপ্ত এই ছবি কিন্তু সবার দৃষ্টি আকর্ষণ করেছিল | শোনা যাচ্ছে সলমন খানও নাকি এমনই একটা ছবি বানানোর কথা ভাবছেন | ওঁর পরবর্তী প্রযোজিত ছবিতে তুলে ধরা হবে একজন বাঙালি যুবকের জীবন | সেই যুবকের নাম সোমেন ব্যানার্জি | ভাবছেন তো এই সোমেন ব্যানার্জি কে ? তিনি আমেরিকার এক বিখ্যাত মেল স্ট্রিপ ক্লাব-এর প্রতিষ্ঠাতা | পরে উনি ১৯৯৪ সালের ২৩ অক্টোবর ওখানকার কারাগারে আত্মহত্যা করেন |

সম্প্রতি একটা সাক্ষাৎকারে সলমন জানিয়েছেন কেন উনি এই বিষয়ে সিনেমা বানাতে চান | ওঁর কথায় একজন বাঙালি যুবক‚ ৬ দশকের শেষে এই দেশ ছেড়ে আমেরিকায় গিয়ে ওখানকার অন্যতম আইকনিক ব্র্যান্ড তৈরি করে | এটা সামান্য কথা নয় | আমরা ছবিতে ওর উচ্চাকাঙ্ক্ষা‚ ওর জীবনের রোমাঞ্চকর গল্প তুলে ধরতে চাই |

এই ছবির চিত্রনাট্য নিয়ে ইতিমধ্যে কাজ শুরু হয়ে গেছে | তবে সোমেনের চরিত্রে সলমন নিজে থাকবেন নাকি অন্য কোন অভিনেতাকে দেখা যাবে সেই বিষয়ে এখনও কিছু জানা যায়নি |

