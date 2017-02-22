শুরু হয়ে গেছে রাজকুমার হিরানি পরিচালিত সঞ্জয় দত্তের বায়োপিকের শ্যুটিং | আর তারপরই রণবীর কাপুর ফ্যান ক্লাবের মাধ্যমে প্রকাশ্যে এলো সঞ্জয় দত্তের ভূমিকায় রণবীর কাপুরের লুক | ছবি দেখে বোঝা যাচ্ছে সেই খলনায়ক-এর সময়কার সঞ্জয় দত্তের লুক দেওয়া হয়েছে রণবীরকে |

এদিকে সঞ্জয়ের বাবা সুনীল দত্তের ভূমিকায় অভিনয় করছেন পরেশ রাওয়াল | তাঁর ছবিও প্রকাশ্জে এসেছে সম্প্রতি |

এই বছরের শেষদিকে মুক্তি পাওয়ার কথা এই ছবির | ছবিতে রণবীর কাপুর‚ পরেশ রাওয়াল ছাড়াও বিভিন্ন ভূমিকায় থাকছেন দিয়া মির্জা‚ সোনম কাপুর‚ অনুষ্কা শর্মা প্রমুখ |

