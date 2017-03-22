প্রায় ছয় বছর বড় পর্দার থেকে দূরে থাকার পর সঞ্জয় দত্ত কে ফের একবার দেখা যাবে উমঙ্গ কুমার পরিচালিত ছবি ভূমি ‘-তে | ছবির শ্যুটিং বেশ কিছুদিন হলো শুরু হয়েছে | কিন্তু তার মাঝেই বাঁধলো বিপত্তি | ছবির একটা দৃশ্যের শ্যুটিং করতে গিয়ে আহত হলেন মুন্না ভাই | আর এর ফলে পাঁজরের হাড়ে চিড় ধরেছে সঞ্জু বাবার |

ছবির শ্যুটিং হচ্ছিল চম্বলে | কয়েকজন দুষ্কৃতীর দ্বারা আক্রান্ত হবেন এবং তাদের সঙ্গে লড়াই করবেন সঞ্জয় দত্ত …. এই ছিল ছবির দৃশ্য | শ্যুটিং চলাকালীন হঠাৎ করে পাঁজরের হাড়ে প্রচন্ড ব্যথা অনুভব করেন উনি | আসলে মারপিটের মাঝে একজন সহ অভিনেতা প্রচন্ড জোরে ঘুষি মারেন সঞ্জয়ের পাঁজরে | এর ফলে মারাত্মক চোট পান উনি |

তবে প্রথমদিকে এই আঘাতকে খুব একটা গুরুত্ব দেন নি সঞ্জয় | কয়েকটা পেনকিলার খেয়ে উনি শ্যুটিং চালিয়ে যাচ্ছিলেন | কিন্তু পরে যন্ত্রণা বেড়ে গেলে ওঁকে হাসপাতালে নিয়ে যাওয়া হয় | সেখানেই জানা যায় আঘাত লাগার ফলে পাঁজরের হাড়ে চিড় ধরেছে সঞ্জয়ের |

এই অবস্থায় কয়েকদিন শ্যুটিং বন্ধ রাখার পরামর্শ দিয়েছেন ডাক্তররা | কিন্তু সঞ্জয় চান নি ওঁর কারণে শ্যুটিং বন্ধ থাকুক | তাই এই অবস্থাতেও উনি ছবি শ্যুটিং করছিলেন | পরে অবশ্য যন্ত্রণা মাত্রা ছাড়ালে আপাতত শ্যুটিং বন্ধ রাখার সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছেন ছবির পরিচালক এবং প্রযোজক |

ভূমি ছবির গল্প একজন বাবা মেয়ের সম্পর্ক ঘিরে | ৫৭ বছর বয়সী সঞ্জয়ের মেয়ের চরিত্রে দেখা যাবে অদিতি রায় হায়দারিকে |

