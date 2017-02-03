বয়স বাড়ার সঙ্গে সঞ্জয় দত্ত অনেকটা শান্ত এবং সংযত হয়েছেন | কিন্তু একটা সময় এমনো ছিল যখন উনি কথায় কথায় রেগে যেতেন এবং উগ্রমূর্তি ধারণ করতেন | সঞ্জয়ের উগ্র রোষের সামনে একবার পরেছিলেন ঋষি কাপুর |

দিন আগে মুক্তি পেয়েছে ঋষি কাপুরের জীবনী খুল্লম খুল্লা | সেখানে বইয়ের একটা অধ্যায় থেকে জানা যাচ্ছে একবার সঞ্জয় দত্ত ঋষি কাপুরের ওপর এতটা রেগে গিয়েছিলেন যে আর একটু হলে গায়ে হাত তুলতেন ওঁর |

ঘটনাটা ঘটে সঞ্জয়ের বিয়ের আগে | সেই সময় উনি টিনা মুনিমের সঙ্গে প্রেম করছেন | হঠাৎ করে ওঁর একদিন মনে হয় ঋষিও টিনার সঙ্গে প্রেম করছেন | ব্যস উনি সঙ্গে সঙ্গে  ঋষিকে পেটাবেন বলে ওঁর বন্ধু গুলশন গ্রোভারকে সঙ্গে করে পৌঁছে যান ঋষির বাড়ি | ঋষির বাড়িতে পৌঁছে অবশ্য উনি জানতে পারেন‚ ঋষি টিনা নয় নীতু সিং এর সঙ্গে প্রেম করছেন | সঞ্জয় এবং গুলশন দুজনেই ঋষির কাছে ক্ষমা চেয়ে সেখান থেকে চলে যান | এই ঘটনার পর অবশ্য সঞ্জয় দত্ত এবং ঋষি কাপুরের মধ্যে ভালো বন্ধুত্ব হয়ে যায় |

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 204

0 45