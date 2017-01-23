সইফ আলি খানের মেয়ে সারা আলি খান আর অনিল কাপুরের ছেলে হর্ষবর্ধন কাপুর কি একসঙ্গে কোনো ছবি করবেন বলে ঠিক করেছেন? ওঁদের মধ্যে ঠিক কী চলছে? না‚ ওঁদের মধ্যে কী চলছে তার উত্তর আমাদের কাছে নেই কিন্তু দুদিন আগে গভীর রাতে সারা আর হর্ষবর্ধনকে করিনা কাপুর খান আর সইফ আলি খানের বাড়ি থেকে একসঙ্গে বেরোতে দেখা গেল |

বেশ কিছুদিন ধরেই শোনা যাচ্ছে সারা বলিউডে ডেব্যু করতে চলেছেন | প্রথম প্রথম শোনা যাচ্ছিল উনি নাকি শাহরুখের ছেলে আরিয়ান খানের বিপরীতে বলিউডে পা রাখতে চলেছেন | কিন্তু শাহরুখ নিজেই জানিয়ে দিয়েছেন আগে অন্তত গ্রাজুয়েট হতে হবে আরিয়ানকে তবেই সে বলিউডে আসার ছাড়পত্র পাবে | তারপর শোনা গেল সারা নাকি হৃতিক রোশনের বিপরীতে বলিউডে ডেব্যু করবেন | কিন্তু কদিনের মধ্যেই প্রমাণ হয়ে গেল সেটা গুজব ছাড়া কিছুই নয় |

অন্যদিকে হর্ষবর্ধন ইতিমধ্যেই বলিউডে ডেব্যু করেছেন মির্জায়া ছবি দিয়ে | কদিন আগে সইফ একটা সাক্ষাৎকারে জানিয়েছেন সারা অভিনেত্রী হতে চান এবং উনি ওঁর মেয়ের পাশে আছেন | তাই হয়তো কোনরকম পাকা খবর বেরোনোর আগে উনি আর করিনা দেখে নিতে চান সারা আর হর্ষর্বর্ধনকে একসঙ্গে কেমন দেখাচ্ছে‚ তাই হয়তো এই সিক্রেট মিটিং এর ব্যবস্থা করেন ওঁরা |

করিনা আর সইফের বাড়ির বাইরে সারা আর হর্ষবর্ধনের বেশ কয়েকটা ছবি তুলেছে উপস্থিত ফটোগ্রাফাররা | দুজনে যদিও একসঙ্গে পোজ দেন নি | কিন্তু মানতেই হবে শেষ অবধি যদি সত্যিই ওঁরা একসঙ্গে কাজ করেন তাহলে দুজনকে বেশ মানাবে |

