শেষমেশ জল্পনার অবসান | করণ জোহরের হাত ধরেই বলিউডে ডেব্যু করতে চলেছেন সইফ আলি খান-অমৃতা সিং -এর কন্যা সারা আলি খান |

শোনা যাচ্ছিল সইফের বর্তমান স্ত্রী করিনা কাপুর নিজে গ্রুম করছিলেন সারাকে‚ আর চাইছিলেন ঘনিষ্ঠ বন্ধু করণের মাধ্যমেই বলিউডে আসুন সারা | আর সইফ নাকি চাইছিলেন না করণের মাধ্যমে বলিউডে আসুন সারা | উনি নাকি চাইছিলেন না ওঁর মেয়ে আরেকটা আলিয়া ভট্ট তৈরি হোক |

এসবই যে নিছক গুজব প্রমাণ হয়ে গেল সেটা | সইফ নিজেই করণের ছবির মাধ্যমে সারার ফিল্ম ডেব্যু-এর কথা জানিয়েছেন | এও বলেছেন‚ এই কাজের জন্য করণের চেয়ে যোগ্য ব্যক্তি আর কেউ হতে পারে না | আর তাঁর মেয়ে সারা যদি আলিয়া ভট্টের মতো সাফল্য পায় তবে সবচেয়ে খুশি হবেন তিনি নিজে |

যাই হোক‚ সম্ভবত স্টুডেন্টস অফ দ্য ইয়ার ২-এর মাধ্যমে ফিল্ম জগতে পা রাখবেন সারা | প্রসঙ্গত‚ স্টুডেন্টস অফ দ্য ইয়ার-এর মাধ্যমে করণ জোহরেরই হাত ধরে বলিউডে পা রেখেছিলেন তিন নবাগত সিদ্ধার্থ মালহোত্রা‚ বরুণ ধাওয়ান এবং আলিয়া ভট্ট |

