করিনা কাপুর খান আর সইফ আলি খান ওঁদের প্রথম সন্তান তৈমুরকে ২০ ডিসেম্বর স্বাগত জানান | নতুন অতিথির আগমনে খান এবং কাপুর দুই পরিবারেই আনন্দের শেষ নেই | সইফের প্রথম পক্ষের মেয়ে সারা আর ছেলে ইব্রাহিম নাকি সব থেকে খুশি হয়েছে ভাইকে পেয়ে |

শোনা যাচ্ছে তৈমুরের জন্মের পর থেকেই সারা আর ইব্রাহিম একরকম নাওয়া-খাওয়া ভুলে তার পাশেই বসে আছে | শুধু তাই নয় কদিন হলো দুজনে নাকি এই বাড়িতেই থাকছেন | সারা আর ইব্রাহিম করিনা আর সইফকেও সাহায্য করছেন | এখানেই শেষ নয় সারা আর ইব্রাহিমকে মাঝে মধ্যেই তৈমুরের ডায়পার পাল্টাতেও দেখা যাচ্ছে | আর একই সঙ্গে তৈমুরকে ঘুম পাড়ানি গান শুনিয়ে ঘুমও পাড়াচ্ছেন দুই ভাই বোন |

