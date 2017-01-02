তৈমুরের জন্মানোর চারদিনের মাথায়‚ ক্রিসমাস ইভ-এ‚ নতুন মা-বাবা করিনা ও সইফ আলি খান কাছের বন্ধু এবং পরিবারের জন্য একটা গেট টুগেদারের আয়োজন করেন | সেই পার্টির কয়েকটা ছবি পরে সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে শেয়ারও করেন অতিথেদের মধ্যে কেউ কেউ |

একটি জনপ্রিয় ওয়েবসাইটে প্রকাশিত খবর অনুযায়ী পার্টি নাকি সারারাত ধরে চলে | করিনা অন্য যে কোনো দায়িত্বশীলা মায়ের মতোই তৈমুরের খেয়াল রাখছিলেন | আধ ঘন্টা অন্তর নাকি উনি তৈমুরের ঘরে গিয়ে দেখে আসছিলেন সব ঠিক আছে কি না |

নিমন্ত্রিত অতিথিদের মধ্যে উপস্থিত ছিলেন তৈমুরের সৎ দাদা ইব্রাহিম এবং দিদি সারা | তৈমুরকে নিয়ে দু জনেই নাকি খুব এক্সাইটেড | আমরা দেখেছি তৈমুরের জন্মের পরের দিন ইব্রাহিম হাসপাতালেও গিয়েছিলেন নতুন অতিথি আর করিনাকে দেখতে | শোনা যাচ্ছে পার্টি চলাকালীন নাকি ওঁরা দুজনেই নাকি মাঝে মাঝেই তৈমুরের ঘরে গিয়ে বেবিকে আদর করে আসছিল |

সারা আর করিনার সম্পর্ক প্রথম থেকেই খুব ভালো | শোনা যাচ্ছে বেবো নাকি ইতিমধ্যেই সারাকে তৈমুর সংক্রান্ত বেশ কিছু দায়িত্ব দিয়েছেন | এবং সারা তা মহা আনন্দের সঙ্গে পালন করছেন |

