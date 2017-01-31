এদিন আর ক্রিকেট নয় | বাসন্তিকার আরধানায় মহারাজের বেহালার বাড়ি পলাশময় | স্ত্রী ডোনা নামী নৃত্যশিল্পী | বাড়িতে মহা ধূমধামে পূজিত হন দেবী সরস্বতী |

সকাল থেকেই চলে আসেন ডোনার নাচের স্কুল দীক্ষা মঞ্জরী-র ছাত্রীরা | তাঁরাই সাজিয়ে তোলেন বিগ্রহ এবং পুজোর মণ্ডপ | নিষ্ঠা ভরে পুজো ছাড়াও সৌরভ-ডোনার নজর থাকে অতিথিসেবার দিকে | যাতে আপ্যায়নে কোনও ত্রুটি না থাকে | সৌরভ বলেন‚ এটা কন্যা সানার উৎসব | সেও দিব্যি শাড়ি পরে পুষ্পাঞ্জলি দেয় | বিকেলে থাকে সাংস্কৃতিক অনুষ্ঠান |

সৌরভ-ডোনার পাশাপাশি বাড়ির মিষ্টি প্রেমকাহিনি হলেও সরস্বতী পুজো কোনওদিন ভ্যালেন্টাইনস ডে ছিল না | সংবাদমাধ্যমে আগেই জানিয়েছেন এই তারকা দম্পতি |

ছবি : আর্কাইভ থেকে )

