হ্যাঁ‚ ঠিকই শুনছেন‚ অরিন্দম শীলের পরবর্তী ছবি ব্যোমকেশ পর্বর একটি বিশেষ নাচের কোরিওগ্রাফি করবেন কিংবদন্তি সরোজ খান | এর আগে একবারই মাত্র কোন বাংলা ছবির জন্য কোরিওগ্রাফি করার দায়িত্ব পেয়েছিলেন তিনি | তখন তিনি কোরিওগ্রাফার বি. সোহনলালের ফার্স্ট অ্যাসিস্ট্যান্ট | উত্তম কুমার-মালা সিন্হা অভিনীত সাথীহারা ছবিতে কোরিওগ্রাফি করার জন্য তিনি এসেছিলেন কলকাতায় | শেষ পর্যন্ত উত্তম কুমারের জ্বর হওয়ার কারণে তিনি সেটে এসে উপস্থিত না হওয়ায় তা আর সম্ভব হয়ে ওঠেনি |

অরিন্দমের এই ছবির সঙ্গীত পরিচালনার দায়িত্বে আছেন বিক্রম ঘোষ | তিনিই প্রথম একটি বিশেষ গানের জন্য সরোজ খানের কথা অরিন্দমকে বলেন | গানটি ১৯৪০-এর বৌবাজার অঞ্চলের একটি কোঠা বাড়ির ওপর তৈরি করা হচ্ছে | সে সময়ে অত্যন্ত উঁচু মানের সঙ্গীত পরিবেশিত হতো এইসব বাড়িতে | বসত মেহফিল | এমনকী সঙ্গীতের টানে এইসব বাড়িতে যাতায়াত ছিল উস্তাদ আমির আলি খানের |

এই গানের কথা লিখেছেন সুতপা বসু‚ গাইবেন উজ্জ্বয়িনী | গান রেকর্ডিং করে পাঠিয়ে দেওয়া হবে সরোজ খানের কাছে | তারপর  সেই রেকর্ডিং শুনেই গানটি কোরিওগ্রাফ করবেন স্বয়ং সরোজ খান | গানটিতে নর্তকীর ভূমিকায় থাকার কথা সায়ন্তিকার | সরোজ খানের কোরিওগ্রাফিতে নাচার সুযোগ পেয়ে নিজেকে ধন্য মনে করছেন তিনি |

