দেখলে বোঝার কোনও উপায় নেই | কিন্তু ওই সাধারণ চেহারার আড়ালে রয়েছে এক ভয়ঙ্কর পরিচয় | তিনি সম্ভবত দেশের প্রথম মহিলা সিরিয়াল খুনি | তাঁর শিকারও হতেন মহিলারাই | ধনী মহিলাদের নিশানা করতেন তিনি | এক গা গয়না পরে যাঁরা রোজ মন্দিরে যান | মন্দির আসা যাওয়ার পথে ভাব জমাতেন তিনি |

তারপর একসময় সুযোগ বুঝে বিষমাখানো খাবার দিতেন শিকারকে | পথেই কোনও এক নিরিবিলি জায়গায় | মারাত্মক বিষ পটাশিয়াম সায়ানাইডের কবলে লুটিয়ে পড়তেন শিকার | তারপর তাঁর গা থেকে সব গয়না খুলে চম্পট দিতেন মল্লিকা ওরফে কে ডি কেম্পাম্মা | অন্তত ৬ জনকে হত্যা করেছেন তিনি |

২০০৮ সালে গ্রেফতার করা হয় মল্লিকাকে | দোষী সাব্যস্ত হওয়ার পরে তিনি বন্দি ছিলেন কর্নাটকের পরপ্পনা অগ্রহরা কারাগারে | ঘটনাচক্রে তাঁর পাশের সেলে জায়গা হয় AIADMK নেত্রী শশীকলার |

সূত্র মারফৎ সংবাদমাধ্যমে প্রকাশিত‚ এহেন বিশেষ সহ-বন্দিনীর খুব খেয়াল রাখতেন মল্লিকা | অল্প সময়েই ভাব হয়ে গেছিল দুজনের | এমনকী খাবারের লাইনেও শশীকে দাঁড়াতে দিতেন না মল্লিকা | নিজে গিয়ে খাবার এনে দিতেন |

দেখে তো প্রমাদ গোনেন জেলকর্তারা | শেষে যদিআর কোনও ঝুঁকি নিলেন না | সিদ্ধান্ত নেওয়া হল ৫২ বছর বয়সী মল্লিকাকে অন্যত্র সরিয়ে দেওয়া হবে | তাঁকে কিছু বলাই হল না আগে থেকে |

একদিন জেলকর্তারা এসে মল্লিকাকে সব গুছিয়ে নিতে নির্দেশ দেন | বলেন যেতে হবে অন্য সেলে | কিন্তু তারপর খুব গোপনীয়তার মধ্যেই তাঁকে পাঠানো হয় বেলাগাভির হিন্ডালগা জেলে | জঙ্গি-সহ বিভিন্ন মৃত্যুদণ্ডপ্রাপ্ত অপরাধী বন্দি আছে দেশের অন্যতম প্রাচীন এই জেলে | অন্যদিকে অগ্রহরা জেলের মহিলা সেলে আছেন দোষী সাব্যস্ত ও বিচারাধীন মিলিয়ে ৫০০ জন বন্দিনী |

আরও পড়ুন:  বিবাহিত প্রণয়ীর থেকে আঘাত ? কাজ না পাওয়ার হতাশা ? টালিগঞ্জের অভিনেত্রীর রহস্যময় মৃত্যুর কারণ নিয়ে ধোঁয়াশা

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 157

0 302