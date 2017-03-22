ছাদে জলের ট্যাঙ্ক | তার নীচে এক চিলতে জায়গা | সেখানেই হাঁটু মুড়ে বসে ৯৩ বছরের বৃদ্ধ | চেন দিয়ে বাঁধা | পাশে ছেঁড়া মাদুর আর খালি প্লেট | এভাবেই দিন কাটত ব্যাঙ্গালোরের ওই বৃদ্ধের | তার নিজের ছেলের বাড়িতে |

বৃদ্ধের ছেলের বাড়ি ব্যাঙ্গালোরের এক নিম্নবিত্ত এলাকায় | সেখানেই বাবাকে এভাবে রেখে দিত সে | কিন্তু কেন ? ছেলের কথায়, তার বাবার ডায়রিয়া হয় | মাঝে মাঝেই নোংরা করে ফেলে বাড়ি-ঘর | তাই এই পন্থা | কিন্তু অন্য কথা তার স্ত্রীর গলায় | কল্পনা নামে ওই গৃহবধূর বক্তব্য,তাঁর শ্বশুরমশাই কদিন আগে একবার তাঁর আর এক ছেলের বাড়িতে সিঁড়ি দিয়ে নামার সময় পড়ে যান | তাই চেনবন্দি ব্যবস্থা |

সকালে স্নান করে তুলে দেওয়া হয় ছাদে | দিনভর সেখানেই দেওয়া হয় তিনবার খাবার | রাতে শোয়ার সময় নামিয়ে আনা হয় বৃদ্ধকে |

প্রতিবেশীদের কাছে খবর পেয়ে পুলিশ উদ্ধার করে বৃদ্ধকে | ভর্তি করা হয় হাসপাতালে | পুলিশ জানিয়েছে বৃদ্ধের ছেলের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা রুজু করা হতে পারে |

