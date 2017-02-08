জেলের ভিতরে শুধু নয় | জেলে ঢোকার আগে বাইরেও দিব্যি খোশমেজাজে ছিল উদয়ন দাস | কলকাতা থেকে বাঁকুড়া যাওয়ার পথে পুলিশের গাড়ি থামিয়ে রীতিমতো মিষ্টিমুখও করেছে এই অভিযুক্ত সিরিয়াল খুনি |

টাইমস অফ ইন্ডিয়ায় প্রকাশিত হয়েছে‚ কলকাতা থেকে বাঁকুড়া যাওয়ার পথে বর্ধমানের শক্তিগড়ে পুলিশের গাড়ি থামানো হয় | ভ্যানে বসে উদয়ন খায় বিখ্যাত ল্যাংচা | একা নয় | ভাগ দেয় পাশে বসা পুলিশকর্মীকেও | মিষ্টির দোকানে পুলিশকর্মীরা ব্যঙ্গ করে বলে‚ বাঁকুড়ার জামাই নম্বর ওয়ানকে সেরা ল্যাংচা দিতে |

মিষ্টিমুখের পরে যেন উদয়নের মুখে খই ফোটে | চলন্ত ভ্যানে বসে কথা বলে ক্রিকেট থেকে সিনেমা‚ সবকিছু নিয়ে | সব বিষয়েই রীতিমতো আপডেটেড খবর রাখে সে | এও জানাতে ভোলে না যে রাতের বেলা হাইওয়ে দিয়ে দ্রুতগতিতে যেতে দারুণ লাগে তার |

উদয়নের কাছে থাকা পুলিশকর্মীদের বক্তব্য‚ চেহারা দেখে ভীতু মনে হলেও উদয়নের মন অ্যানালিটিক্যাল | এবং এত দ্রুত তথ্য দেয় জেরার সময়ে বিভ্রান্ত হওয়ার সম্ভাবনা দেখা দেয় |

