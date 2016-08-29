Shabana Azmi in Aparna Sen film

ফের জুটি বাঁধছেন অপর্ণা সেন-শাবানা আজমি | শুধু একসঙ্গে একই ছবিতে অভিনয় করাই নয়‚ এর আগে অপর্ণার পরিচালনায় সতী এবং ১৫ পার্ক অ্যাভিনিউ ছবিতে অভিনয়ও করেছেন শাবানা | খবর অনুযায়ী অপর্ণা সেনের পরবর্তী ছবি সোনাটাতে অভিনয় করতে দেখা যাবে শাবানাকে | শাবানা ছাড়াও এই ছবিতে অভিনয় করার কথা লিলেট দুবে এবং অপর্ণার নিজেরও |

৩৬ চৌরঙ্গী লেন এবং মিস্টার অ্যান্ড মিসেস আইয়ার-এর পর আরো একবার সম্পূর্ন ইংরাজি ভাষায় ছবি করতে তৈরি হতে চলেছেন অপর্ণা সেন | এই ছবিতে শুধু অভিনয় করাই নয়‚ গানও নাকি গাইবেন শাবানা | আর তাই নাকি চলছে  রবীন্দ্রসঙ্গীতের তালিম |

