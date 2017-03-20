শাহরুখ ও আমিরের বন্ধুত্বের গাঢ়ত্ব নিয়ে বলিউডে এখন নয়া গুঞ্জন | দুজনে এখন নাকি বেস্ট অফ ফ্রেন্ডস | সেই গুঞ্জনে বাড়তি মাত্রা যোগ করেছে সাম্প্রতিক একটি ঘটনা | গত ১৪ মার্চ ছিল আমিরের জন্মদিন | সেই উপলক্ষ্যে একান্তই পরিবারের লোকজন ও কিছু ঘনিষ্ঠ মানুষকে নিয়ে বাড়িতে একটি পার্টির আয়োজন করেছিলেন আমির | উপস্থিত ছিলেন ববিতা ও গীতা ফোগট এবং দঙ্গলের ডিরেক্টর আনন্দ এল রাই | এমনকী আমিরের ঘনিষ্ঠ বন্ধু রাজু হিরানি এবং রাকেশ ওম প্রকাশ মেহরাকেও দেখা যায়নি সেই পার্টিতে |

মুম্বাই মিরর-এ প্রকাশিত খবর অনুযায়ী হঠাৎ করেই সবাইকে চমকে দিয়ে রাত প্রায় ১টার সময় আমিরের বাড়িতে গিয়ে হাজির হন শাহরুখ খান | এরপর দুজনকে নিভৃতে আমিরের বাড়ির ব্যালকনিতে দাঁড়িয়ে বেশ খানিকক্ষণ কথা বলতে দেখা যায় | যেহেতু সেখানে আর কেউ উপস্থিত ছিলেন না তাই দুই তারকা অতক্ষণ ধরে কী বিষয়ে কথা বলছিলেন তা কেউ জানতে পারেনি |

তবে অনেকেই মনে করছেন দুজনে নাকি একসঙ্গে কোনো কাজ করার পরিকল্পনা করছেন | যদিও আমির আগেই জানিয়েছিলেন যে তাঁদের বন্ধুত্ব একান্তই ব্যক্তিগত এবং সেখানে কোনো প্রফেশনাল কারণ নেই‚ তবুও  আশা ছাড়তে নারাজ ফ্যানেরা |

