বিশাল ভরদ্বাজ পরিচালিত রেঙ্গুন এই মাসের ২৪ তারিখ মুক্তি পাবে | ইতিমধ্যেই এই ছবির ট্রেলার এবং গান বেশ জনপ্রিয় হয়েছে | আন্দাজ করা যাচ্ছে শাহিদ কাপুর‚ কঙ্গনা রানাওয়াত এবং সইফ আলি খান অভিনীত এই ছবি মুক্তি পাওয়ার পরেও সমান জনপ্রিয় হবে |

ছবির ট্রেলার আর গান যে হিট হয়েছে তা জানার পর বেশ খুশি শাহিদ | এই মাসটা ওঁর জন্য বেশ গুরুত্বপূর্ণ | প্রথমত রেঙ্গুন এর মুক্তি আর দ্বিতীয়ত এই মাসের ২৫ তারিখ ৩৬-এ পা দেবেন উনি | শোনা যাচ্ছে জন্মদিনের পাঁচ দিন আগে ১৯ তারিখে মীরা‚ ওঁর হাবির জন্য একটা বেশ চমকদার পার্টির আয়োজন করেছেন |

শাহিদ এই মুহুর্তে বেশ স্ট্রিক্ট ডায়েট আর ওয়ার্কআউট রেজিম মানছেন ওঁর পরবর্তী ছবি পদ্মাবতী ‘-র জন্য | এই কারণে এই বছরের জন্মদিনের পার্টিটা একটু অন্যরকমভাবে প্ল্যান করেছেন মীরা | এই বছরের পার্টিতে থাকছে না কোনরকম অ্যালকোহল | তার বদলে অতিথিদের দেওয়া হবে ডিটক্স শট যা শসা‚ গাজর‚ কিউয়ি এবং সেলারি দিয়ে তৈরি | এছাড়াও মেনুতে থাকবে বিভিন্ন ধরণের স্যালাড‚ স্মুদি আর সুগার ফ্রি ডেসার্ট |

শোনা যাচ্ছে গেস্ট লিস্টে বি-টাউনের অন্য সেলিব্রিটিদের সঙ্গে আছে শাহিদের কো-স্টার সইফ আলি ও কঙ্গনার নাম‚ এছাড়াও লিস্টে আছেন বচ্চনরাও |

শাহিদের একজন ঘনিষ্ঠ জানিয়েছেন শাহিদ পদ্মবতীতে রাজা রাওয়াল রতন সিং এর চরিত্রে অভিনয় করছে | এর জন্য বিশেষ ডায়েট এবং ওয়ার্কআউট রেজিম ফ্যলো করছে ও | ওর ডায়েটে যাতে বিঘ্ন না ঘটে তাই এইবারের পার্টিতে সবরকম হেল্দি খাবারদাবার ও ড্রিঙ্কের আয়োজন করছে মীরা |

