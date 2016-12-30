অভিনেত্রী হিসেবে খুব একটা সফল না হলে কী হবে দেখা যাচ্ছে অনেক পুরুষই টুইঙ্কল খান্নার প্রেমে পড়েছেন | কদিন আগে অক্ষয় এবং টুইঙ্কল উপস্থিত ছিলেন করণ জোহরের শো কফি উইথ করণ ‘-এ | তখন করণ নিজের মুখে স্বীকার করেন স্কুলে পড়ার সময় উনি টুইঙ্কেলর প্রেমে পড়েছিলেন | সেখানেই জানা যায় দুজনের মধ্যে অক্ষয়ই প্রথম প্রেমে পড়েছিলেন টুইঙ্কলের |

এখন দেখা যাচ্ছে টুইঙ্কলের অনুরাগীদের লিস্টে আরো একজনের নাম বাড়লো | উনি হলেন শাহিদ কাপুর | শাহিদ স্ত্রী মীরার সঙ্গে উপস্থিত থাকবেন এই সপ্তাহের কফি উইথ করণ এ | সেখানেই শাহিদ জানিয়েছেন উনি যখন একজন টিনএজার ছিলেন উনি মিসেস ফানিবোনসের প্রেমে পড়েছিলেন | এবং টুইঙ্কলকে একবার দেখার জন্য ঘন্টার পর ঘন্টা একটা হোটেলের সুইমিং পুলের ধারে অপেক্ষা করতেন উনি | ঘটনাটা ১৯৯৭ সালের | ওইসময় টুইঙ্কল ইতিহাস বলে একটা ছবির শ্যুটিং করছিলেন |

শাহিদের মা নীলিমা আজিমও ওই ছবির একটা অংশ ছিলেন | ফলে সহজেই শাহিদ টুইঙ্কলের আশেপাশে থাকতে পারতেন | এই ঘটনা জানার পর মীরা রাজপুত কী বললেন? সেটা জানার জন্য এই সপ্তাহের কফি উইথ করণ অনুষ্ঠানের দিকে নজর রাখতে হবে |

