গতবছর অগাস্ট মাসে যখন শাহিদ কাপুরের স্ত্রী মীরা রাজপুত কন্যা সন্তানের জন্ম দেন তখন এই খবর শুনে শুধুমাত্র শাহীদের পরিবার পরিজন এবং বন্ধুরা খুশি হয়েছিলেন তা না‚ একই সঙ্গে ভক্তরাও সমান আনন্দ পেয়েছিল | তখন থেকে ভক্তরা অধীর আগ্রহে অপেক্ষায় ছিল কবে শাহিদ মেয়ে মিশার একটা ছবি শেয়ার করেন  | অবশেষে দুদিন আগে শাহিদ সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে মিশার একটা ছবি আপলোড করেন | মিষ্টি মিশার ছবি কিছুক্ষণের মধ্যে ভাইরাল তো হয়ে যায়ই একই সঙ্গে ফেসবুকে সেদিনের সব থেকে ট্রেন্ডিং খবরও ছিল এটা | যাই হোক‚ এর মাঝেই শাহিদ একটা সাক্ষাৎকারে জানিয়েছেন উনি এবং মীরা এর মধ্যেই দ্বিতীয় সন্তানের জন্য প্ল্যানিং শুরু করে দিয়েছেন |

মিশার মাত্র ৬ মাস বয়েস‚ এর মধ্যেই কেন ওঁরা দ্বিতীয় সন্তানের জন্য প্ল্যানিং করছেন? এই প্রশ্নের উত্তরে শাহিদ জানিয়েছেন  মীরার মাত্র ২২ বছর বয়েস‚ ও তাড়াতাড়ি আরো একবার মা হতে চায় | আসলে ও বাচ্চাদের একটা বয়েস অবধি মানুষ করে তারপর নিজের পছন্দের কোনো জিনিস করতে চায় | 

শাহিদ-মীরার ২০১৪ সালের জুলাই মাসে বিয়ে হয় | বছর ঘুরতে না ঘুরতেই বাবা হন শাহিদ | উনি কেন এত তাড়াতাড়ি বাবা হলেন‚ এই প্রশ্নের উত্তরে শাহিদ জানিয়েছেন ওটা সম্পূর্ণ আনপ্ল্যানড ছিল | তবে আমরা তৈরি ছিলাম | আমি অধৈর্য হয়ে পড়েছিলাম তাই তাড়াতাড়ি বিয়ে করে পরিবার বাড়াতে চেয়েছি | আমি যে কাজ করি তাতে আমার খুব একা লাগে | এছাড়াও গত চার-পাঁচ বছর আমি সম্পূর্ণ একা ছিলাম | 

এর মাঝেই শাহিদ ওঁর পরবর্তী ছবি  রেঙ্গুন  এর প্রচার করছেন | বিশাল ভরদ্বাজ পরিচালিত এই ছবিতে ওঁর বিপরীতে আছেন কঙ্গনা রানাওয়াত এবং সইফ আলি খান | এই ছবি এই মাসের ২৪ তারিখে মুক্তি পাবে |

