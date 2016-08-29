Shahid Kapoor baby girl

গত শুক্রবার সন্ধে আটটা নাগাদ মুম্বাইয়ের খার অঞ্চলের হিন্দুজা হাসপাতালে জন্ম নেয় শাহিদ কাপুর-মীরা রাজপুতের প্রথম সন্তান | মেয়ে হওয়ার খবর নিজেই টুইট করে সারা দুনিয়াকে জানিয়েছিলেন আনন্দে ভাসতে থাকা শাহিদ |

হাসপাতাল থেকে মীরা ও তাঁর ছোট্ট মেয়েকে ছেড়ে দেওয়া হয় রবিবার | বাড়ি ফিরে আসেন তাঁরা | মীরা গাড়ি থেকে নেমে আগে আগে হেঁটে বাড়ির মধ্যে ঢুকে যান আর শাহিদকে দেখা যায় মেয়েকে বুকে আগলে রেখে তাঁর পিছন পিছন যেতে | তখন হাল্কা বৃষ্টি পড়ছিল | তাই একটি গোলাপি রঙের চাদরে ঢাকা ছিল শাহিদ-মীরা কন্যা সন্তান |

উপস্থিত চিত্র সাংবাদিকরা যাতে কোনভাবেই ছোট্ট মেয়েটির ছবি তুলতে না পারে| সে ব্যাপারে সচেতন ছিলেন শাহিদ ও তাঁর ম্যানেজার | ছাতা দিয়ে আড়াল করে রাখা হয় তাকে | তবে শাহিদ যে ভঙ্গিতে মেয়েকে বুকে আগলে রেখেছিলেন তাতে একটা জিনিস পরিষ্কার‚ খুবই কেয়ারিং ও রেসপনসিবল বাবা হতে চলেছেন শাহিদ |

