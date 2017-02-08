দঙ্গল মুক্তির প্রায় এক মাস পর এই ছবির সাফল্য উদযাপন করলেন আমির খান | কয়েকদিন আগে মুম্বাইয়ের তাজ হোটেলে একটা জমকালো পার্টির আয়োজন করেন উনি | এই পার্টিতে উপস্থিত ছিলেন বিদ্যা বালান‚ ওঁর হাবি সিদ্ধার্থ রয় কাপুর‚ শাহিদ কাপুর ও মীরা রাজপুত‚ আলিয়া ভট্ট‚ অয়ন মুখার্জি‚ করণ জোহর‚ কৃতি শ্যানন‚ দিয়া মির্জা‚ লারা দত্ত‚ হর্ষবর্ধন কাপুর এবং ইমরান খান | ছবির বিভিন্ন কলাকুশলীরা ছাড়াও বর্ষীয়ান অভিনেত্রী ওয়াহিদা রহমান এবং আশা পারেখও উপস্থিত ছিলেন এই পার্টিতে |

নিমন্ত্রিত অতিথিরা একে অপরের সঙ্গে বেশ ভালো সময় কাটাচ্ছিলেন | তবে শাহিদ কাপুর ও অনিল কাপুরের ছেলে হর্ষবর্ধন কাপুরের কথোকথন সবাই লক্ষ্য করে | আসুন জেনে নিন ঘটনাটা | শাহিদ আর মীরা উপস্থিত সাংবাদিকদের সঙ্গে রেড কার্পেটে দাঁড়িয়ে কথা বলছিলেন | সেই সময় ওখান দিয়ে হর্ষর্বর্ধনকে হেঁটে যেতে দেখা যায় | দুই নায়কের চোখাচোখি হয় এবং হেসে একে অপরকে জড়িয়ে ধরেন ওঁরা | শাহিদ হর্ষের কাছে জানতে চান উনি পার্টি থেকে চলে যাচ্ছেন কি না | উত্তরে অনিল পুত্র হ্যাঁ বলায় শাহিদ বলে ওঠেন এই সব ইয়ং ছেলেরা ‚ আমাদের মতো বিবাহিত কাপলদের ঢোকার আগেই পার্টি ছেড়ে বেরিয়ে যাচ্ছে ‚ সব উল্টো হছে আজকাল |

শাহিদের কথার উত্তরে সঙ্গে সঙ্গে হর্ষবর্ধন বলে ওঠেন সিনিয়রদের জন্য জায়গা করে দিচ্ছি |

এর উত্তরে শাহিদকে বলতে শোনা যায় জুতো মারবো তোমাকে …. আমি সিনিয়র ?

শাহিদের কথায় হর্ষর্বর্ধন একটুও রাগ না করে মুচকি হেসে সেখান থেকে বেরিয়ে যান | তবে দুজনের মধ্যে যে যথেষ্ট বন্ধুত্ব আছে তা ওঁদের কথোপকথন থেকে স্পষ্ট হয়ে গেল |

