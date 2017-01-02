এই রে! শেষে কি না একসময়ের প্রেমিকাকে মেরে ফেলতে চান শাহিদ কাপুর! হ্যাঁ‚ উনি নিজের মুখে এই কথা জানিয়েছেন | কফি উইথ করণ এর শেষ সম্প্রচারিত এপিসোডে সস্ত্রীক উপস্থিত ছিলেন শাহিদ কাপুর | সেখানেই উনি জানিয়েছেন অভিনেত্রী প্রিয়াঙ্কা চোপড়াকে মেরে ফেলতে চান | এখানেই শেষ নয় উনি সোনাক্ষী সিনহার সঙ্গে বিয়ের ইচ্ছা প্রকাশ করেছেন আর আলিয়া ভট্টের সঙ্গে প্রেমও করতে চেয়েছেন |

ঘটনাটা ঠিক কী ঘটেছিল? কফি উইথ করণ শোয়ের একটা জনপ্রিয় রাউন্ড হলো Rapid Fire রাউন্ড | সেখানে উপস্থিত অতিথিকে একের পর এক প্রশ্ন করেন করণ জোহার | সময় নষ্ট না করে চটপট উত্তর দিতে হয় অতিথিদের | এই রাউন্ডেই শাহিদকে প্রশ্ন করা হয় উনি কাকে বিয়ে করতে চান‚ কার সঙ্গে প্রেম করতে চান আর কাকে মেরে ফেলতে চান | উত্তরে উড়তা পাঞ্জাব অভিনেতা জানান সোনাক্ষীর সঙ্গে উনি বিয়ে করতে চান কারণ উনি নাকি দারুণভাবে বিবাহযোগ্য | শাহিদের মতে আলিয়ার সঙ্গে প্রেম করা বেশ নিরাপদ তাই ওঁকে ডেট করতে চান উনি | আর শেষে জানালেন প্রিয়াঙ্কাকে মেরে ফেলতে চান কারন এই ছাড়া নাকি আর উপায় নেই |

প্রসঙ্গত কয়েকবছর আগে প্রিয়াঙ্কা চোপড়ার মুম্বাইয়ের বাড়ি যখন আই টি অফিসিয়ালরা রেড করতে যান তখন প্রিয়াঙ্কার বাড়ির দরজা খোলেন শাহিদ | এর পরেই ওঁদের সম্পর্কের কথা জানাজানি হয়ে যায় | পরে অবশ্য ওঁদের ব্রেক আপ হয়ে যায় | যদিও প্রথমদিকে দুজনের কেউ এই সম্পর্ক নিয়ে মুখ খোলেন নি | কিন্তু গতবারে কফি উইথ করণ এ এসে শাহিদের সঙ্গে সম্পর্কের কথা স্বীকার করে নেন প্রিয়াঙ্কা |

শোনা যায় সোনাক্ষী সিনহার সঙ্গেও নাকি বেশ কিছুদিন প্রেম করছেন শাহিদ |

NO COMMENTS

ten + twelve =

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 7

0 20