ইন্ডাস্ট্রিতে উনি গত ৩০ বছর ধরে আছেন | অসংখ্য ব্লকবাস্টার দিয়েছেন | ২৬৭টা পুরস্কার পেয়েছেন কিন্তু এখনো একটা মাইল ফলক পেরোনো বাকি আছে শাহরুখ খানের | উনি আজ অবধি একটাও জাতীয় পুরস্কার পাননি | ওঁর কয়েকটা ছবি জাতীয় পুরস্কারের জন্য নির্বাচিত হলেও শেষমেশ শিকে ছেঁড়ে নি ওঁর ভাগ্যে | আশ্চর্যের ব্যাপার হলো ওঁর দুই সমসাময়িক অভিনেতা আমির খান ও সলমন খানও এখনো অবধি কোনো জাতীয় পুরস্কার পান নি‚ যদিও রাখ ছবিতে আমিরের চরিত্র বিষেশ স্বীকৃতি পায় |

আগামী বছর থেকে শুরু হতে চলেছে ইন্ডিয়ান অ্যাকাডেমি অ্যাওয়ার্ডস | এই পুরস্কারের লঞ্চ অনুষ্ঠানে উপস্থিত ছিলেন শাহরুখ | সেখানে ওঁকে প্রশ্ন করা হয় আজ অবধি কেন উনি একটাও জাতীয় পুরস্কার পান নি | উত্তরে উনি জানান অমি যখন পাই নি তার মানে আমি ওই পুরস্কার ডিজার্ভ করি না |

কিন্তু মানতেই হবে কয়েকবার দুর্ভাগ্যের কারণে উনি পুরস্কৃত হন নি | দুবার উনি জাতীয় পুরস্কারের জন্য নির্বাচিত হন‚ স্বদেশ আর চক দে ইন্ডিয়া -র জন্য | দুবারই ফাইনাল রাউন্ড অবধি মনোনীত হয়েও শেষ অবধি জাতীয় পুরস্কার পেলেন না উনি | চক দে ইন্ডিয়া -তে কবীর খনের চরিত্র বহুদিন মনে থাকবে দর্শকের | কিন্তু উনি প্রকাশ ঝার তামিল ছবি কাঞ্চিভরম এর কাছে হেরে যান | আর দ্বিতীয়বার কেন জানি না শাহরুখের অভিনীত স্বদেশ -‘এর থেকে হাম তুম ‘-এর সইফ আলি খানের পারফর্মেন্স বেশি মনে ধরে নির্বাচকদের | আর শাহরুখের বদলে জাতীয় পুরস্কার দেওয়া হয় সইফকে |

