বিজাতীয় উৎসবে আপত্তি থাকতেই পারে | তাতে মেতে ওঠার ইচ্ছেও বিরল হওয়া অস্বাভাবিক নয় | কিন্তু তাই বলে তার থেকে নজর ঘোরাতে এত কদর্য প্রচার যেখানে টেনে আনা হয়েছে স্বাধীনতা সংগ্রামের শহিদদের ! সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ার চরমতম খারাপ দিক হলে সেটা হয়তো এটাই |

কদিন ধরে হোয়াটস অ্যাপে একটা মেসেজ ঘুরছে | সেখানে বলা হচ্ছে ভারতবাসী ১৪ ফেব্রুয়ারি ভ্যালেন্টাইনস ডে পালন করে‚ অথচ কেউ মনে রাখে না সেদিন ফাঁসি দেওয়া হয়েছিল ভগৎ সিং-শুকদেব-রাজগুরুকে…’

এটা সর্বৈব মিথ্যা প্রচার | ভুল তথ্য পরিবেশ করা হচ্ছে | কারণ লাহোর ষড়যন্ত্র মামলায় ভগৎ সিং-শুকদেব-রাজগুরুর মৃত্যুদণ্ড কার্যকর হওয়ার দিন প্রথমে স্থির হয় ১৯৩১-এর ২৪ মার্চ‚ সকালে | পরে ১১ ঘণ্টা এগিয়ে এনে তা কার্যকর হয় লাহোর জেলে‚ ২৩ মার্চ সন্ধে সাড়ে সাতটায় |

ভ্যালেন্টাইন্স ডে কে হেয় করতে এই সত্যের অপলাপে কার কী লাভ হচ্ছে জানা নেই | তবে দেশের অমর শহিদ ভগৎ সিং-শুকদেব-রাজগুরুর আত্ম ত্যাগকে যে চরম অপমান করা হচ্ছে তাতে কোনও সন্দেহ নেই |

সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় কে বা কারা খবর ছড়াচ্ছে তা নির্দিষ্ট করে চিহ্নিত করা যায়নি | তবে শোনা যাচ্ছে‚ শোলাপুরে প্রাথমিক শিক্ষা দফতর থেকে প্রথম গুজব ছড়ায় | এক বিজ্ঞপ্তি জারি করে বলা হয়‚ যেহেতু এই দিনে প্রাণ বলিদান দিয়েছিলেন ভগৎ সিং-শুকদেব-রাজগুরু‚ তাই সব স্কুলে ভ্যালেন্টাইনস ডে-তে এই তিন শহিদের উদ্দেশে শ্রদ্ধা নিবেদন করতে হবে | পরে এই বিজ্ঞপ্তি সরিয়ে নেওয়া হয় | আসলে গেরুয়া বর্ণ তীব্র হয়ে গেলে সব এলোমেলো হয়ে যায় | শহিদদের উৎসর্গীকৃত জীবন নিয়েও ছেলেখেলা করতে বাধ মানে না |

