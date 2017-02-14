কঙ্গনা রানাওয়াত এবং শাহিদ কাপুরকে প্রথমবার বিশাল ভরদ্বাজের ছবি রঙ্গুন ‘-এ একসঙ্গে স্ক্রিন শেয়ার করতে দেখা যাবে | এই মাসের ২৪ তারিখে মুক্তি পাবে এই ছবি  | শোনা যায় ছবির শ্যুটিং চলাকালীন শাহিদ আর কঙ্গনার মধ্যে নাকি বেশ কয়েকবার ঝগড়া হয়েছে | পরিস্থিতি নাকি এতটাই জটিল হয়ে ওঠে যে শেষ অবধি ছবির পরিচালককে ওঁদের মধ্যে মধ্যস্থতা করতে হয় | কিন্তু এইসবই শোনা কথা‚ কদিন আগে কঙ্গনাকে একটা সাক্ষাৎকারে শাহিদের সঙ্গে কাজ করার অভিজ্ঞতা সম্পর্কে প্রশ্ন করা হয় | কঙ্গনা জানিয়েছেন ভয়ানক অভিজ্ঞতা |

কিন্তু কেন এমন বললেন উনি? কঙ্গনা জানিয়েছেন আমরা একটা রিমোট অঞ্চলে শ্যুটিং করছিলাম | সেখানে আমাদের থাকার জন্য একটা ছোট ঘর বানানো হয় | আমি আর শাহিদ ওই একটা কটেজ শেয়ার করছিলাম | আমাদের সঙ্গে আমাদের টিম ও ছিল | রোজ সকালে হিপ হপ মিউজিকের আওয়াজে আমার ঘুম ভাঙতো | শাহিদ এই ধরণের মিউজিক চালিয়ে এক্সারসাইজ করতো | আমার এইসব গান খুব ভয়ানক লাগে | কিন্তু রোজ সকালে ও খুব জোরে এই ধরণের মিউজিক বাজাতো | আমি অন্য ঘরে শিফট করতে চেয়েছিলাম | ওর সঙ্গে একই ঘরে থাকা দুঃস্বপ্নের থেকে কম নয় |

কঙ্গনা আরো জানিয়েছেন নর্থ ইস্টের রিমোট জায়গায় শ্যুটিং করা বেশ চ্যালেঞ্জিং ছিল সবার জন্য | ওঁর কথায় প্রথমদিকে খুব অসুবিধা হয়েছে | আমরা যেখানে শ্যুটিং করেছি সেখানে কোনরকম নেটওয়ার্ক থাকতো না | ধীরে ধীরে আমরা ওই পরিবেশের সঙ্গে অভ্যস্ত হয়ে উঠি | তবে আমার যেহেতু পাহাড়ে বাড়ি তাই আমার অন্যদের থেকে কম কষ্ট হয়েছে | শাহিদের সব থেকে বেশি কষ্ট হয়েছে |

তবে একই সঙ্গে জাতীয় পুরুস্কারপ্রাপ্ত এই অভিনেত্রী জানিয়েছেন রঙ্গুন এখন অবধি ওঁর করা সেরা ছবি | ওঁর কথায় এটা আমার জীবনের সেরা স্ক্রিপ্ট | ছবির গল্প আমাকে ( জুলিয়া ) কে ঘিরে | এই ধরণের রোল সারা জীবনে একবারই পাওয়া যায় |

আরও পড়ুন:  'তম্মা তম্মা লোগে'র রিমেক তাঁর বদলে মধুরীকে দিয়ে কোরিওগ্রাফি করানোয় চটেছেন সরোজ খান

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 17

0 26