বেশ কিছুদিন ধরেই গুজব শোনা যাচ্ছিল কাজল আর করণ জোহরের দীর্ঘদিনের বন্ধুত্ব নাকি শেষ হয়ে গেছে | ঘটনার সূত্রপাত করণের ছবি অ্যায় দিল হ্যায় মুশকিল ভার্সাস অজয় দেবগণের ছবি শিবায় ‘-এর বিতর্ক | অজয় দেবগন দাবি করেন করণ‚ সিনেমা ক্রিটিক কামল আর খানকে ঘুষ দিয়েছেন যাতে সে শিবায় ‘-এর বিরুদ্ধে নেতিবাচক টুইট করে এবং এর ফলে অ্যায় দিল হ্যায় মুশকিল ছবির পজিশন ভালো হয় | কাজল সেই সময় অজয়ের উক্তি রি-টুইট করেন এবং লেখেন শকড | এই ঘটনার পরেই করণ-কাজলের বন্ধুত্বে বিচ্ছেদ ঘটে |

সম্প্রতি মুক্তি পেয়েছে করণ জোহরের আত্মজীবনী ‘An Unsuitable Boy’ | সেখানে করণ ওঁর আর কাজলের বন্ধুত্ব কী করে শেষ হয়ে গেল তা জানিয়েছেন |

বইয়ের একজায়্গায় উনি লিখেছেন আমি আমার এক বিন্দুও কাজল কে দিত চাই না কারণ ওঁর প্রতি গত ২৫ বছর ধরে আমার যা ফিলিং ছিল‚ ও তা মেরে ফেলেছে |

অন্য এক জায়গায় উনি লেখেন কাজলের করা টুইট আমাদের বন্ধুত্ব শেষ করে দিয়েছে | ও কী করে বিশ্বাস করলো জানি না যে আমি কাউকে ঘুষ দিতে পারি | তখনি আমার মনে হলো আমাদের মধ্যে সব কিছু শেষ করার সময় এসেছে | ও আমার জীবনে আর কোনোদিন ফিরতে পারবে না | অবশ্য আমার বিশ্বাস ও ফিরতেও চায় না | আমি ওঁদের সঙ্গে কাজও করতে চাই না | আগে ও আমার জন্য গুরুত্বপূর্ন ছিল কিন্তু এখন সব শেষ হয়ে গেছে |

নিচে বইয়ের কিছু উদ্ধৃতি দেওয়া হলো আপনারা নিজেরাই দেখে নিন করণ কী বলছেন কাজল সম্পর্কে :

 

 

