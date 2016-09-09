যে জিনিসটা আজন্ম ডেকে এনেছে বিদ্রূপ আর অসম্মান‚ সেই জিনিসটাই এনে দিল বিরল সম্মান | নাম উঠে গেল গিনিস বুক অফ ওয়ার্ল্ড রেকর্ডস-এ | ব্রিটেনের হরনম কৌর এখন বিশ্বরেকর্ডের মালিক | বিশ্বের সর্বকনিষ্ঠ মহিলা যার মুখে শোভা পাচ্ছে দাড়ি-গোঁফ | খোঁচা খোঁচা নয় | রীতিমতো ৬ ইঞ্চি লম্বা |

পলিসিস্টিক ওভারি সিনড্রোমের শিকার দক্ষিণ পূর্ব ইংল্যান্ডের বার্কশায়ারের বাসিন্দা হরনম  | তার জেরে দেহে হরমোনগত সমস্যা | হরমোনের সঠিক তারতম্যের অভাবে বয়ঃসন্ধিতে হরনমের গাল ভরে যায় চিকন দাড়িতে | ঠোঁটের উপরে বেড়ে ওঠে গোঁফরাজি |

অনেক চিকিৎসা হয়েছে | বাদ যায়নি অবাঞ্ছিত রোম থেকে মুক্তির কোনও উপায় | কিন্তু দাড়ি বিদায় নেয়নি | আবার ফিরে এসেছে | বয়সের সঙ্গে দাড়ি বেড়েছে | আর বেড়েছে পারিপার্শ্বিক থেকে উড়ে আসা টিটকিরি আর অপমান |

চোখের জল ফেলতে ফেলতে একদিন শুকিয়ে গেল | অবশেষে একদিন বিদায়ের কথা না ভেবে হরনম আপন করে নিলেন দাড়িকে | এখন এটাই তাঁর ফ্যাশন স্টেটমেন্ট | দিব্যি মডেলিং করে যান দাড়ি ভর্তি গাল নিয়ে |

সিল্কের পাগড়ি‚ হাই হিল আর নৌবাহিনীর ইউনিফর্ম | এই কম্বিনেশনে মাতিয়ে দিলেন লন্ডন ফ্যাশন উইক | তারপরেই রেকর্ড-স্বীকৃতি | ২৪ বছর বয়সী হরনম বলছেন‚ আর অপমানিত-লাঞ্ছিত নন | দাড়ি নিয়ে তিনি এখন গর্বিত | দাড়ি এখন তাঁর অহঙ্কার |

