গত বছর হৃতিক রোশনের সঙ্গে আইনি লড়াইয়ে জড়িয়ে পড়া ছাড়াও কঙ্গনা রানাওয়াত এক সময় শেখর সুমনের পরিবারের সঙ্গেও নোংরা বিতর্কে জড়িয়ে পড়েন | কঙ্গনার প্রাক্তন প্রেমিকদের মধ্যে একজন হলেন শেখর সুমনের ছেলে অধ্যায়ন সুমন | একটা সাক্ষাৎকারে উনি কঙ্গনার বিরুদ্ধে ওঁকে শারীরিক এবং মানসিক ভাবে আঘাত করার অভিযোগ তোলেন | এছাড়াও উনি সেই সাক্ষাৎকারে জানিয়েছিলেন‚ কঙ্গনা নিয়মিত মাদক সেবন করেন | অধ্যায়নের কথায় ২০০৮ এর মার্চ মাসে ওর জন্মদিনে কঙ্গনা সবাইকে লীলা হোটেলে আমন্ত্রণ করে | সেই রাতে ও কোকেন নেওয়ার সিদ্ধান্ত নেয় | তার আগে আমি ওর সঙ্গে বেশ কয়েকবার গাঁজা খেয়েছিলাম | কিন্তু কোকেন কোনদিন নিই নি | তাই আমি মানা করলাম | কোকেন কে না বলায় ও সারারাত আমার সঙ্গে ঝগড়া করে কাটালো |

অধ্যায়নের করা অভিযোগ কিন্তু পুরোটাই মিথ্যা বলে উড়িয়ে দেন কঙ্গনা | কদিন হলো মুক্তি পেয়েছে কঙ্গনার ছবি রঙ্গুন | এই ছবি বক্স অফিসে খুব একটা সফল হয় নি | আর এই সুযোগে শেখর সুমন আরো একবার নায়িকার বিরুদ্ধে বিষ উগড়ে দিলেন | উনি টুইট করেন একজন কোকেনখোর অভিনেত্রী যে নিজেকে মস্ত বড় স্টার মনে করে মুখ থুবড়ে পড়েছে | একেই বোধহয় পোয়েটিক জাস্টিস বলে |

বিশাল ভরদ্বাজ পরিচালিত রঙ্গুন ছবিতে কঙ্গনা ছাড়াও শাহিদ কাপুর আর সইফ আলি খান আছেন | এই ছবি নিয়ে অনেকেই আশাবাদী ছিল | কিন্তু বক্স অফিসে সেইভাবে সাড়া ফেলতে পারলো না এই ছবি |

