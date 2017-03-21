শতাব্দী প্রাচীন এক তেঁতুল গাছ | বয়সের ভারে ন্যুব্জ গাছটিকে কেটে ফেলবেন বলে স্থির করলেন এর মালিক | মধ্যপ্রদেশের উজ্জয়িনী শহরে | গাছটিকে কাটতে শুরু করলেন কাঠুরেরা |

প্রায় অনেকটাই কাটা হয়ে এসেছে | এ বার শেষ অংশ | সেটা বেশ চওড়া | সেটা খণ্ডিত হতেই দেখা গেল আশ্চর্য এক দৃশ্য | গাছের কাণ্ডের মধ্যে একটি শিবলিঙ্গ |

এমনিতেই প্রাচীন নগরী উজ্জয়িনী বিখ্যাত মহাকাল মন্দিরের জন্য | দ্বাদশ জ্যোতির্লিঙ্গের অন্যতম এই তীর্থস্থান | মন্দির থেকে মাত্র আধ কিলোমিটার দূরেই আছে অখণ্ড মহাকাল কলোনি | সেখানেই তেঁতুল গাছের কোলে পাওয়া গেল শিবলিঙ্গ |

আর কোথায় যায় ! গাছ যতদূর কাটা হয়েছিল ততদূরই পড়ে থাকল | শিবলিঙ্গরূপী পাথরকে ফুল চন্দন দিয়ে পুজো শুরু হয়ে গেল |

স্থানীয় বাসিন্দাদের ধারনা‚ মহাদেবের কৃপা ছাড়া এ সম্ভব নয় |

আরও পড়ুন:  বিশ্বে মহার্ঘ্যতম ৪০০ বছরের প্রাচীন বই ! কত কোটি টাকায় বিক্রি হল জানেন ?

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 546

0 427