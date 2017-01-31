শ্রদ্ধা কাপুর অভিনীত রক অন ২ এবং ওকে জানু দুটো ছবিই বক্স অফিসে অসফল‚ তার আগে এনি বডি ক্যান ড্যান্স ২ ‘- ও ফ্লপ | শোনা যাচ্ছে পরপর ছবি ফ্লপ হচ্ছে বলে শ্রদ্ধা নাকি ওঁর ম্যানেজার পাল্টানোর কথা ভাবছেন | তবে শক্তি কাপুর এই খবরটা সম্পূর্ণ গুজব বলে উড়িয়ে দিয়েছেন | উনি জানিয়েছেন আমরা সবাই শ্রদ্ধার ম্যানেজারের কাজ নিয়ে খুশি | আমিই তো শ্রদ্ধাকে ওর ম্যানেজারের সঙ্গে আলাপ করিয়ে দিয়েছিলাম | আশিকি ২ ‘-র আগে থেকে ওদের সঙ্গে আছে শ্রদ্ধা | আর এখন ও ১২-১৩ টা ব্র্যান্ড এনডোর্স করে | আলিয়া ভট্টের থেকে বেশি | তাই শ্রদ্ধা ওর ম্যানেজার বদলাবে না | এইসব গুজব কে যে ছড়ায় কে জানে?

বহুবার শোনা গেছে শক্তি কাপুর নাকি বরাবর মেয়ের কেরিয়ারের ব্যাপারে হস্তক্ষেপ করেন | এমনকী ওঁর পছন্দ হলে তবেই নাকি সেই ছবিতে সই করেন শ্রদ্ধা | এই ব্যাপারে শক্তিকে প্রশ্ন কর হলে উনি জানিয়েছেন এটা সম্পূর্ন মিথ্যে | আমি কোনদিন আমার মেয়ের কেরিয়ার নিয়ে হস্তক্ষেপ করি না | আমার স্ত্রী শিভাঙ্গী ওকে সাহায্য করে | কিন্তু সেটা আমার মেয়ের ইচ্ছাতেই | আমার নিজের কাজ আছে তাই আমার অতো সময় নেই | তবে কখনো যদি শ্রদ্ধা কোন ব্যাপারে আমার সাহায্য চায় আমি ওর পাশে আছি |

উনি আরো যোগ করেন শ্রদ্ধা খুব ভেবেচিন্তে নতুন ছবি সই করে | এবং ও যা সিদ্ধান্ত নেয় আমরা তাতে খুশি | আর ওর চিন্তা কীসের? ওর বাবা বড়লোক ( হাসতে হাসতে ) তাই ও যদি বছরে একটা সিনেমাও করে তাতেও কিছু যায় আসে না |

