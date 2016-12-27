ফারহান আখতার ও শ্রদ্ধা কাপুরকে কদিন আগের মুক্তিপ্রাপ্ত ছবি রক অন ২ তে দেখা যায় | কিন্তু এর বহুদিন আগে থেকেই গুঞ্জন শোনা যাচ্ছে ওঁরা দুজন নাকি প্রেম করছেন | অনেকে তো আবার এমনটাও বলছেন‚ ফারহানের স্ত্রী অধুনার সঙ্গে নাকি বিবাহবিচ্ছেদ শ্রদ্ধার কারণেই হয়ে গেল | যাই হোক‚ এই সম্পর্কের কথা কিন্তু শ্রদ্ধা বা ফারহান দুজনেই কেউ মেনে নেন নি | ফারহানকে এই ব্যপারে প্রশ্ন করা হলে ওঁকে বলতে শোনা যায় এটা সত্যিই দুঃখজনক কারণ ঘটনাটা পুরোটাই অসত্য | আমি চেষ্টা করি এইসব নিয়ে মাথা না ঘামাতে | কিন্তু একটা সময়ের পর আর পারা যায় না |

ফারহান যতই শ্রদ্ধার সঙ্গে ওঁর সম্পর্কের কথা অস্বীকার করুন না কেন‚ বহুবার ওঁদের একসঙ্গে দেখা গেছে | এমনকী বাগি ছবির সাকসেস পার্টিতে দুজনকে বেশ ঘনিষ্ঠ হয়ে নাচতেও দেখে অনেকেই |

সম্প্রতি শ্রদ্ধাকে আরো একবার ফারহানের সঙ্গে দেখা যায় | অবশ্য একসঙ্গে দেখা গেছে বলাটা ভুল হবে | শ্রদ্ধাকে  একটা লাল রঙের কুর্তি পরে ফারহানের বাড়িতে ঢুকতে দেখা গেল | কিছুক্ষণ একসঙ্গে সময় কাটানোর পর সেখানে উপস্থিত হন ফারহানের কাছের বন্ধু অর্জুন রাম পাল এবং ওঁর স্ত্রী মেহর জেসিয়া |

তাহলে কি রক অন ৩ বানানোর প্ল্যান করছেন ফারহান? নাকি নিছকই কাছের বন্ধুদের সঙ্গে সময় কাটালেন উনি !

