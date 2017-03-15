২৪শে পা দিলেন আলিয়া ভট্ট | আর ওঁর জন্মদিনের জন্য প্রথম উইশটা কে করলেন গেস করুন তো? আর কেউ নন‚ সিদ্ধার্থ মালহোত্রা | উনি নাকি আলিয়ার বাড়ির বাইরে অপেক্ষা করছিলেন | আর ঘড়ির কাঁটা যেই ১২টার ঘর ছুঁলো‚ উনি আলিয়াকে জন্মদিনের শুভেচ্ছা জানালেন |

শুধুমাত্র কয়েকজন ঘনিষ্ঠ বন্ধুর সঙ্গে জন্মদিন উদযাপন করলেন আলিয়া | ঘনিষ্ঠ বন্ধুদের মধ্যে সিদ্ধার্থ ছাড়াও উপস্থিত ছিলেন পরিচালক অয়ন মুখার্জি | আলিয়া খুব তাড়াতাড়ি অয়নের সঙ্গে ওঁর পরবর্তী সুপারহিরো ছবি ড্রাগন ‘-এর শ্যুটিং শুরু করবেন | এই ছবিতে ওঁর বিপরীতে থাকবেন রণবীর কাপুর |

দিন আগে মুক্তি পেয়েছে আলিয়া অভিনীত বদ্রীনাথ কী দুলহনিয়া | বক্স অফিসে এই ছবি ইতিমধ্যেই ৫০ কোটির ব্যবসা করে ফেলেছে | তাই আলিয়ার জন্য এটা ডবল সেলিব্রেশন টাইম |

আলিয়া‚ সিদ্ধার্থ এবং বরুণ ধাওয়ান ২০১২-তে একসঙ্গে করণ জোহারের হাত ধরে স্টুডেন্ট অফ দ্য ইয়ার ছবির মাধ্যমে বলিউডে পা রাখেন | পাঁচ বছর পর করণের এই তিনজন স্টুডেন্টই কিন্তু বেশ সফল |

