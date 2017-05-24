বিতর্ক আর অভিজিৎ ভট্টাচার্য | দুজনে দুজনকে ছেড়ে বেশিদিন থাকতে পারে না | এ বার গায়কের ট্যুইটার অ্যাকাউন্টই বাতিল করে দেওয়া হল |

বিতর্কের কেন্দ্রে গত ২২ মে তারিখে করা অভিজিতের কিছু ট্যুইট | সেখানে এই বঙ্গসন্তান মন্তব্য করে বসেন‚ গুজব শোনা যাচ্ছে উনি দু ঘণ্টার জন্য টাকা নিয়েছেন | কিন্তু ক্লায়েন্টকে তুষ্ট করেননি | বড় চক্র …’ অভিজিতের এই কুরুচিকর বক্তব্যের নিশানায় ছিলেন আর কেউ নন‚ দিল্লির জওহরলাল নেহরু বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের অ্যাক্টিভিস্ট স্নেহলা রশিদ |

এই মন্তব্য ঘিরে স্বাভাবিক ভাবেই প্রতিবাদের ঝড় ওঠে | সাসপেন্ড করে দেওয়া হয় অভিজিতের অ্যাকাউন্ট | তাতে ট্যুইটারে সবাইকে ধন্যবাদ জানিয়েছেন স্নেহলা নিজে |

অন্যদিকে অভিজিতের দাবি‚ এর পিছনে সক্রিয় লেখিকা ও সমাজকর্মী অরুন্ধতী রায় | সেইসঙ্গে JNU-এর অন্যান্য অ্যাক্টিভিস্ট ছাত্রছাত্রীরা | তিনি এবং পরেশ রাওয়াল অরুন্ধতীর ভরতবিরোধী মন্তব্যের সমালোচনা করেছেন বলেই এই পাল্টা আঘাত‚ ধারণা অভিজিতের |

তবে এই বিতর্কে কিন্তু সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় নেটিজেনদের একাংশকে পাশে পেয়েছেন অভিজিৎ | #IStandWithAbhijeet এখন ট্রেন্ডিং ট্যুইটারে | একপেশে আচরণের জেরে সেখানে সমালোচিত ট্যুইটার কর্তৃপক্ষও |অভিজিতের প্রতি সহমর্মিতা দেখিয়ে ট্যুইটার ছেড়ে সরে গিয়েছেন আর এক গায়ক সোনু নিগম |

তবে বরাবরের মতোই বিতর্কের আঁচ গায়ে মাখতে নারাজ অভিজিৎ | তাঁর দাবি‚ পুরো দেশ তাঁর পাশে | তাই তিনি কাউকে পাত্তা দেন না |

