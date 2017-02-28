বাঁকুড়ার জয়পুরের শ্রীধর গ্রামের সামান্য কৃষক বাবা | যৎকিঞ্চিৎ উপার্জনে হিমসিম চার সন্তানের মুখে দুমুঠো খাবার তুলে দিতে | সেই অভাবের সংসারেই শিশু অসিত স্বপ্ন দেখত আকাশ ছুঁয়ে আবার ফিরে আসার |

বাড়ি থেকে তিন কিলোমিটার হাঁটলে তবে পাওয়া যায় বাসস্ট্যান্ড | তারপর সেখান থেকে স্কুল | যাওয়া আসার পথে অসিতের চোখ চলে যেত আকাশে | ঠিক যখন প্লেন বা হেলিকপ্টারের ওড়ার শব্দ আসত‚ অসিতের চোখ খুঁজত আকাশ |

লেখাপড়া সাঙ্গ হলে অসিত যোগ দিলেন ভারতীয় বায়ুসেনায় | সেটা ১৯৮৪ সাল | বাবার সঙ্গে তিনিও হাল ধরলেন সংসারের | বিয়ে হয়ে গেল তিন বোনের | একটু থিতু হয়ে বিয়ে করলেন অসিত নিজে |

সংসারে ক্রমশ জড়িয়ে পড়লেও অসিতের ডানা মেলার স্বপ্ন অটুট ছিল | বিয়ের আগেই একটু একটু করে সাকার হতে শুরু করেছে পাখি হওয়ার স্বপ্ন | ততদিনে তিনি হাত পাকিয়েছেন প্যারাজাম্পিং-এ |

আজ তিনি ভারতীয় বায়ুসেনায় জুনিয়র কমিশনড অফিসারদের মধ্যে রেকর্ড সংখ্যক বার প্যারাজাম্পিং করেছেন | এখনও অবধি তাঁর আকাশ-লাফের সংখ্যা ২৪০৬ বার | প্রশিক্ষণ দিচ্ছেন আগ্রার প্যারাট্রুপার্স ট্রেনিং স্কুলে | যাতে তাঁর মতো আরও অনেক তরুণ পাখি হয়ে ডানা মেলতে পারে | এছাড়া অসিত আকাশগঙ্গা-রও সদস্য | ১৯৮৭ সালে তৈরি হয়েছিল ভারতীয় বায়ুসেনার এই দল | দলের ১৪ জন সদস্য স্কাই ডাইভিংএর নানা কসরৎ দেখিয়ে থাকেন |

বারবার নীল আকাশে উড়ে গেলেও অসিতের মন পড়ে থাকে নীড়ে | ভুলতে চান না নিজের শিকড়ও | মনে পড়ে যায় শৈশবে দুবেলা ভাল করে খেতে না পাওয়ার নির্মম কষ্ট | তখনই আরও ভাল লাগে আকাশে ওড়ার আনন্দ |

