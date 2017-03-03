ওঁর সন্ন্যাসিনী হওয়ার সিদ্ধান্তের জন্য মডেল এবং প্রাক্তন বিগ বস প্রতিযোগী সোফিয়া হায়াত গত বছর খবরের শিরোনামে উঠে আসেন  | কদিন আগে পায়ের তলায় স্বস্তিকা চিহ্ন করানোর জন্য তিরস্কৃত হন উনি | তবে আরো একবার উনি খবরের শিরোনামে উঠে এসেছেন | এইবার অবশ্য ভালো কারণের জন্য | উনি ইনস্টাগ্রামের মাধ্যমে সবাইকে জানালেন‚ যে অবশেষে উনি সেই সঠিক পুরুষকে খুঁজে পেয়েছেন | এবং তার সঙ্গে এনগেজমেন্টও হয়ে গেছে ওঁর |

উনি এনগেজমেন্টের ছবির সঙ্গে একটা বেশ চমকপ্রদ লেখাও লিখেছেন ইনস্টাগ্রামে | উনি লেখেন যখন সেই বক্তির সঙ্গে দেখা হয় যে তোমাকে সব থেকে সুন্দরী বলে উপলব্ধি করতে সাহায্য করে তখন তোমাকে হ্যাঁ বলতেই হবে | আমি এখন অফিসিয়ালি এনগেজড | আমি খুব খুশি | মাত্র এক সপ্তাহ ডেটিং করার পরেই আমি বুঝতে পেরে যাই ভালোবাসা অসীম | মাত্র অল্প সময়ের মধ্যে আমি আনকন্ডিশনাল লাভ খুঁজে পেয়েছি | এই বিয়ের জন্য স্বর্গ অবধি অপেক্ষা করে আছে | কসমিক মা অবশেষে কসমিক বাবার সঙ্গে মিলিত হবে | আর আমাদের শর্তহীন ভালোবাসার কথা সবাই জানতে পারবে | পবিত্র মিলন থেকে পৃথিবীতে অনেক রকমের পরিবর্তন আসতে পারে যা আগে আপনি ভাবতে পারেন নি | ‘The SUN The Father..is now here |

যদিও কার সঙ্গে ওঁর এনগেজমেন্ট হলো সেই ব্যক্তির ছবি দেন নি উনি | কিন্তু এনগেজমেন্টের আংটির ছবি লাগাতে ভোলেননি উনি |

