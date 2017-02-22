ফের একবার খবরের শিরোনামে সোফিয়া হায়াত | অবশ্য শিরোনামে থাকার মতোই কাজকর্ম করে বেড়ান তিনি |

কিছুদিন আগে হঠাৎই নিজের সন্ন্যাসিনী হওয়ার কথা ঘোষণা করে খবরের শিরোনামে উঠে এসেছিলেন এই বিগ বস পার্টিসিপেন্ট  | জানিয়েছিলেন মেক আপ‚ সেক্স সব বর্জন করছেন তিনি এবং কোনোদিন বিয়েও করবেন না | তাঁর এই ঘোষণায় চমকে উঠেছিল সবাই | কেন না তাঁকে ঠিক সন্ন্যাসিনী হিসেবে কল্পনা করতে পারেননি কেউই | ইন্টারনেট ঘাঁটলেই পাওয়া যাবে প্রাক্তন এই মডেলের স্বল্পবসনা সব ছবি | সেই জন্যই বিখ্যাত ছিলেন সোফিয়া |

তো এহেন সোফিয়া আবার বিস্ফোরক এক কাণ্ড ঘটিয়েছেন | পায়ের তলায় স্বস্তিকা ট্যাটু করে সেই ছবি পোস্ট করেছেন ইনস্টাগ্র্রামে | ছবি দেখেই উঠেছে বিতর্কের ঝড় | নিন্দার ঝড় উঠেছে সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় | সেসব নস্যাৎ করে দিয়ে সোফিয়া জানিয়েছেন‚ গৌতম বুদ্ধের পায়েও তলাতেও স্বস্তিকা ট্যাটু ছিল |

নিজেকে ভগবান বুদ্ধের সমগোত্রীয় বলে দাবি করেছেন তিনি | বলেছেন আমার গোটা শরীর অত্যন্ত পবিত্র‚ আমি ভগবানের অংশ আর তাই স্বস্তিকা রূপে আমার পায়ের তলায় স্থান পেয়েছে গোটা বিশ্বচরাচর |

এর পর কি আর কথা চলে? আপনারাই বলুন?

