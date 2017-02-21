রেলস্টেশনে মালবাহক ছিলেন বাবা | মা চালাতেন রাস্তার ধারে ছোট্ট দোকান | পাঁচজন সন্তানের মুখে খাবার তুলে দিতে সে কী টানাটানি !

পাঁচ ভাইবোনের মধ্যে একজন‚ থঙ্গারাসু নটরাজন বড় হয়ে গেলেন রাস্তায় ক্রিকেট খেলতে খেলতেই | সেই গলি-ক্রিকেটই জীবিকা হয়ে যাবে‚ ভাবেননি কোনওদিন | এখন যেমন ভাবতে পারছেন না আইপিএল-এ তাঁর পারিশ্রমিক ! কিংস ইলেভেন পাঞ্জাবের সঙ্গে এই বাঁ হাতি সিমার চুক্তিবদ্ধ হয়েছেন ৩ কোটি টাকায় |

ঘরোয়া ক্রিকেট আর তামিলনাড়ুর লিগ TNPL-এ খেলার অভিজ্ঞতা তাঁকে এই জায়গায় এনে দিয়েছে | মনে করেন নটরাজন | নিজের দারিদ্র জর্জর অতীতের কাছে কৃতজ্ঞ তিনি | ফেলে আসা জীবনই শিখিয়েছে ঘামের নোনতা স্বাদ কত মিঠে হতে পারে |

