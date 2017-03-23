বেশ কিছুদিন ধরে কানাঘুষোয় শোনা যাচ্ছে সোনাক্ষী সিনহা এবং বান্টি সচদেবের নাকি ব্রেক আপ হয়ে গেছে | অবশ্য সোনাক্ষী বা বান্টি দুজনের কেউই ওঁদের সম্পর্কের কথা কোনওদিন মেনে নেননি‚ কিন্তু দুজনকে একসঙ্গে এত জায়গায় দেখা গেছে‚ ওঁদের মধ্যে কিছু যে একটা চলছে তা স্পষ্ট | এই অবধি সব ঠিক চলছিল‚ এমন কী‚ শোনা গেল ওঁরা দুজনে নাকি নতুন বছরের শুরুটাও একসঙ্গে করেন বিদেশে গিয়ে | যাইহোক কিছুদিন আগে বদ্রীনাথ কী দুলহঁনিয়া ‘-র সাফল্য পার্টিতে সোনাক্ষী মদ্যপ অবস্থায় সবাইকে জানিয়ে দেন উনি সিঙ্গল | সোনার কথা থেকে অনেকেই ধরে নেয় তাহলে হয়তো ওঁর আর বান্টির সম্পর্ক শেষ হয়ে গেছে |

কিন্তু গুজব রটা মাত্র সোনাক্ষী কিন্তু এমন একটি কাজ করলেন যার মাধ্যমে উনি বুঝিয়ে দিলেন ওঁর আর বান্টির সম্পর্ক এখনো আগের মতই রোম্যান্টিক আছে | ওঁকে এবং বান্টিকে দেখা গেল একসঙ্গে ডিনার করতে | দুজনেই যে একে অপরের সান্নিধ্য উপভোগ করছিলেন তাও কিন্তু স্পষ্ট ছিল |

সোনাক্ষী আবার বান্টির বোন সীমা খানের খুব ঘনিষ্ঠ বান্ধবী | অবশ্য শুধু সীমা নয়‚ বান্টি আর সীমার মায়ের ৬০তম জন্মদিনের পার্টিতেও উপস্থিত ছিলেন সোনাক্ষী | বান্টির পরিবারের সবার সঙ্গেই ওঁকে আনন্দ করতে দেখা যায় | শোনা যাচ্ছে সোনাক্ষী নাকি এই সম্পর্ক নিয়ে এতটাই সিরিয়াস যে উনি তাড়াতাড়ি বান্টিকে বিয়েও করতে চান | শেষ অবধি ওঁদের সম্পর্কের পরিণতি কী হয়‚ তা অবশ্য সময়ই বলে দেবে |

প্রসঙ্গত বান্টি হলেন সলমন খানের ভাই সোহেল খানের শ্যালক | একসময় সুস্মিতা সেন এবং নেহা ধুপিয়ার সঙ্গেও প্রেম করতেন বান্টি |

