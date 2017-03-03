

০ = 0, ১ = 1, ২ = 2, ৩ = 3, ৪ = 4, ৫ = 5, ৬ = 6, ৭ = 7, ৮ = 8, ৯ = 9

্ = See example (Hasant/Viram) ় = * (Nukta) ʼ = ' (Urdhacomma) ঽ = & (Avagrah) ৺ = ~ (Isshar) ৹ = a~ (Bengali ana sign) ৲ = Rs~ (Bengali Rupee sign) ৳ = T~ (Taka sign) । = | (Devanagari danda) ॥ = || (Devanagari double danda) ₹ = Rs (Indian Rupee sign) 卐 = +~ (Swastika sign) Zero Width Joiner = ^ Zero Width Non Joiner = ^^

These symbols will type Bengali characters first but if "~" will be followed, it will remove previously typed Bengali character and then type the symbol.

Symbols & ~ * : ^ | ' have special meaning. You can type this way & = &~ ~ = ~~ * = *~ : = :~ ^ = ^~ | = |~ ' = '~

The English symbols [ ] { } ( ) < > - + / = ; . , " ? ! % \ _ $ @ # translate into the same symbols.

Example নমস্কার can be written by typing "namaskaar"

As per Rule # 3, ligature will be rendered. ZWJ and ZWNJ characters are used to produce alternate rendering of ligature.

A consonant followed by ZWJ character will produce half-formed consonant character.

Example



প্রশ্ন = prashn

প্রশ্‍ন = prash^n

A consonant followed by ZWNJ character will produce dead consonant character.

Example



প্রশ্ন = prashn

প্রশ্‌ন = prash^^n

If two english characters are making one Bengali Vowel (i.e. ai, au), then

ZWJ character is used to separate them into two different vowels. It will not

add ZWJ character but only considered as the separator between two

vowels.