সম্প্রতি মারাঠি কমেডি শো চলা হাওয়া ইউ দা তে এসেছিলেন গোবিন্দা | সেখানে উনি জানিয়েছেন অভিনেত্রী সোনালী বেন্দ্রেকে অভিনয়ের সুযোগ করে দেন উনি | একদিন নাকি গোবিন্দা রাস্তা দিয়ে যাচ্ছিলেন তখন উনি সোনালীকে রিক্সা থেকে নামতে দেখেন |

সোনালী নাকি গোবিন্দার কাছে গিয়ে বলেন নমস্কার গোবিন্দা‚ আমার নাম সোনালী বেন্দ্রে | উত্তরে গোবিন্দা ওঁকে বলেন আপনি খুব সুন্দরী‚ আপনি কি নায়িকা হতে চান? তাহলে চলে আসুন ছবির সেটে | আপনি আমার সঙ্গে কাজ করবেন |

কিন্তু সোনালীর এক ঘনিষ্ঠ পুরো ব্যাপারটাকেই মিথ্যে বলে উড়িয়ে দিয়েছেন | উনি জানিয়েছেন অভিনয় জগতে আসার আগে সোনালী একজন মডেল ছিলেন | স্টারডাস্ট ট্যালেন্ট সার্চ এ ওঁকে সিলেক্ট করা হয়‚ এবং মুম্বাইতে ওঁকে বিভিন্ন টপ অভিনেতারা ওঁকে প্রশিক্ষণ দেন | ওঁর প্রথম ছবি আগ ১৯৯৪ সালে মুক্তি পায় | এই ছবিতে ওঁর বিপরীতে ছিলেন গোবিন্দা | ছবিটা বক্স অফিসে সফল না হলেও ওঁর অভিনয়ের বেশ প্রশংসা হয় |

সোনালী বেন্দ্রের উইকিপিডিয়া পাতাও কিন্তু একই কথা বলছে | তাই হঠাৎ করে গোবিন্দা এমন কেন বলেছেন সেই প্রশ্ন অনেকের মনেই উঠে এসেছে |

আরও পড়ুন:  করণ জোহরকে খুব একটা সুবিধের লোক মনে করেন না গোবিন্দা

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 447

0 209