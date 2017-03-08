পোশাক বিভ্রাটের শিকার হলেন বি-টাউনের আরো এক সুন্দরী নায়িকা | গত সপ্তাহে অনুষ্কা মনচন্দার গানের লঞ্চ অনুষ্ঠানে উপস্থিত ছিলেন সোনম কাপুর | উনি সেদিন পরেছিলেন কুঁচি দেওয়া একটা রেসারিও জাম্পশ্যুট | এই পোশাকের ডিজাইন একটু বেশিই খোলামেলা আর সহসী ছিল | আর বলাই বাহুল্য উপস্থিত পাপারাৎজিদের ক্যামেরায় ধরা পড়লো সোনমের শরীরের বিশেষ অংশের ছবি | এই ছবি এবং ভিডিও কিছুক্ষণের মধ্যেই ভাইরাল হয়ে যায় | আর এতে বেশ রেগে গেছেন সোনম |

এই ব্যাপারে কথা বলতে গিয়ে উনি বলেন আমি একটা শর্ট ড্রেস পরেছিলাম আর নাচ করার সময় তা সরে যায় | তিনজন চিত্রসাংবাদিক পিছনে গিয়ে আমার ছবি নেয় | আমি প্রথমে বুঝতে পারি নি | কিন্তু একজন এসে আমাকে যখন এই ব্যাপারে জানায় আমি সঙ্গে সঙ্গে আমার পোশাক ঠিক করে নিই | কিন্তু ততক্ষণে যা হওয়ার হয়ে গেছে | ভাগ্যিস আমি সঠিক ইনার ওয়্যার পরেছিলাম‚ তাই বাজে কিছু ঘটে নি | সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে এই ঘটনাটাকে বিশাল বড় করে দেখানো হয় | আমার পোশাকের এত সমালোচনা করা হয় কী বলবো !’

কিন্তু প্রশ্ন হলো সোনম তো জানতেন এমন রিভিলিং পোশাক পরলে সমালোচনা হবেই | নায়িকাকে বলতে শোনা গেছে ওই পোশাকের জন্য আমাকে যথেষ্ট নিন্দার শিকার হতে হয়েছে | এটা খুব বাজে হলো |

