সোনম কাপুরের মা সুনীতা কাপুর মেয়ের পছন্দে বেশ খুশি | বেশ কয়েকমাস ধরেই শোনা যাচ্ছিল সোনম‚ আনন্দ আহুজা নামের একজন তরুণ ব্যবসায়ীর সঙ্গে প্রেম করছেন | প্রথম দিকে এই সম্পর্কের কথা অস্বীকার করলেও‚ পরে সোনম ওঁর এবং আনন্দের পর পর বেশ কয়েকটা ছবি পোস্ট করেন সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে | এইভাবেই উনি আনন্দের সঙ্গে সম্পর্কের কথা জানিয়ে দেন সবাইকে |

শোনা যাচ্ছে মেয়ের এই সিদ্ধান্তে সমর্থন আছে সুনীতার | ওঁর নাকি আনন্দকে এতটাই পছন্দ যে উনি চাইছেন এই বছরের শেষে অন্তত এনগেজমেন্টা যেন হয়ে যায় ওঁদের | এখানেই শেষ নয় উনি নাকি তাড়াতাড়ি সোনমকে আনন্দের স্ত্রী রূপেও দেখতে চান |

ইদানিং কাপুর খানদানের যে কোনো গেট টুগেদার এবং পারিবারিক পার্টিতে উপস্থিত থাকেন আনন্দ | তাই আন্দাজ করা যাচ্ছে শুধু সুনীতা নন‚ আনন্দকে মেনে নিয়েছেন সোনামের গোটা পরিবার |

তবে এখনি বিয়ের পিঁড়িতে হয়তো বসবেন না সোনম | কারণ এখন পরপর ছবি আছে ওঁর হাতে | প্রথমত বীরা দি ওয়্র্ডিং ‚ সঞ্জয় দত্তের বায়োপিক এবং অক্ষয় কুমারের সঙ্গে প্যাড ম্যান |

আরও পড়ুন:  পোশাক বিভ্রাটের শিকার সোনম কাপুর‚ ভাইরাল সেই ছবি ও ভিডিও

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 75

0 84