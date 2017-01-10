আপনার ছেলে যদি এখানে আসেন তবে আর তাঁকে দেখতে পাবেন না এই হুমকি চিঠি পেয়েছেন সৌরভ গাঙ্গুলির মা নিরূপা গাঙ্গুলি |

সৌরভ জানিয়েছেন তাঁর বাড়িতে চিঠি এসেছে ৭ জানুয়ারি | প্রেরক জনৈক জেড আলম | চিঠিতে সৌরভকে হুমকি দেওয়া হয়েছে তিনি যেন আগামী ১৯ জানুয়ারি কোনওমতেই মেদিনীপুর না যান | যদি যান তাহলে তাঁর প্রাণনাশের সম্ভাবনা থাকবে |

বিদ্যাসাগর বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় এবং জেলা ক্রীড়া বিভাগের যৌথ উদ্যোগে আয়োজিত ইন্টার কলেজ ক্রিকেট টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনাল ১৯ জানুয়ারি | সৌরভ সেখানে আমন্ত্রিত প্রধান অতিথি হিসেবে | সিএবি প্রেসিডেন্ট জানিয়েছেন তিনি পুরো বিষয়টি পুলিশ ও উদ্যোক্তাদের গোচরে এনেছেন | তবে সেদিন যাবেন কিনা সে বিষয়ে চূড়ান্ত সিদ্ধান্ত এখনও নেননি |

