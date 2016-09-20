এমনিতে শাহরুখ খান ওঁর ভক্তদের সঙ্গে বরাবর ভালো ব্যবহার করে থাকেন | কিন্তু সম্প্রতি একটা ভিডিও প্রকাশ পেয়েছে যাতে দেখা যাচ্ছে উনি একজন ভক্তর সঙ্গে দুর্ব্যবহার করছেন | বলিউডের বাদশা এখন আমস্টারডামে ইমতিয়াজ আলির পরবর্তী ছবির শ্যুটিং করছেন  | সেখানেই এই ঘটনা ঘটেছে | দেখা যাচ্ছে একজন ভক্ত শাহরুখের খুব কাছে চলে এসেছে | আর এতে তিনি প্রচন্ড রেগে গিয়ে উনি সেই ভক্তকে ঠেলে সরিয়ে দিচ্ছেন | এমনকী কিছুদূর যাওয়ার পর উনি আবার ফিরে গিয়ে সেই ভক্তকের সঙ্গে মারামারিও করার কথা ভাবেন | কিন্তু শেষ অবধি উনি মত পরিবর্তন করে ওই জায়গা থেকে বেরিয়ে যান | যদিও ওই ভক্ত কী এমন করলো যাতে শাহরুখ এত রেগে গেলেন তা স্পষ্ট নয় |

srk-smallএই ঘটনায় শাহরুখের দেহরক্ষীদের আরো সাবধানী হয়ে শাহরুখকে চারিদিক থেকে ঘিরে ওঁর গাড়ির দিকে নিয়ে যেতে দেখা যায় | কিন্তু এর মাঝেই দেখা যায় একজন মহিলা ভক্ত এগিয়ে এসে শাহরুখের সঙ্গে একটা সেলফি তোলার অনুরোধ করে | উপস্থিত সবাই ভেবেছিল এতে রাজি হবেন না উনি | কিন্তু শাহরুখ একটুও রেগে না গিয়ে সেই মহিলা ফ্যানের সঙ্গে হেসে বেশ কয়েকটা সেলফি তোলেন | আন্দাজ করা যাচ্ছে আগের ভক্তটি এমন কিছু বলেছিল বা করেছিল যাতে শাহরুখ রেগে যান | এবং তার সঙ্গে ওইরকম ব্যবহার করেন |

অবশ্য এটা প্রথমবার নয় যখন কোন সেলিব্রিটি এবং তার ভক্তদের মধ্যে অপ্রীতিকর ঘটনা ঘটেছে | এই তো কদিন আগে অভিনেতা এবং গায়ক জাস্টিন টিম্বারলেকের এক ভক্ত ওঁকে গালে চড় মারে | অবশ্য এই ঘটনার জন্য গ্রেফতার করা হয় সেই ভক্তকে |

NO COMMENTS

12 − twelve =

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 49

0 72