না‚দামি উপহার‚ ফুলের তোড়া‚ বিদেশী চকোলেটের বাক্স বা টেডি বিয়ার…. এর একটাও নিজের ভ্যালেন্টাইনের হাতে তুলে দিলেন না শাহরুখ খান | তার বদলে ভ্যালেন্টাইনের হাত ধরে রাতের বেলা জুহু বিচ ধরে হেঁটে গেলেন উনি | এখানেই শেষ নয়‚ তারপর সমুদ্র সৈকতে বসে বালির দুর্গও বানালেন ওঁরা দুজন মিলে | তবে আগেই জানিয়ে রাখি শাহরুখের ভ্যালেন্টাইন কিন্তু ওঁর স্ত্রী গৌরী খান নন | না অন্য কোনো বান্ধবীর হাত ধরেও হাঁটেন নি উনি | ভাবছেন তো তাহলে কার কথা বলছি আমরা?

রাতের বেলা খুদে আব্রামের হাত ধরে জুহু বিচে বেড়াতে বেরিয়েছিলেন কিং খান | বাবা ছেলের হাত ধরে হাঁটার ছবি সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতেও শেয়ার করেন শাহরুখ | আপাতত সেই ছবি ভাইরাল |

ছবির ক্যাপশনে শাহরুখ লেখেন একটু বেশি রাতে জুহু বিচে আমরা হাতে হাত ধরে হাঁটলাম | আর যে বালির দুর্গটা বানালাম তা সারাজীবনের জন্য থাকবে |

