গতকাল ১৫ মার্চ ২৪ বছরে পা দিলেন আলিয়া ভট্ট | এই উপলক্ষ্যে উনি ওঁর নতুন বাড়িতে একটা ছোট পার্টির আয়োজন করেছিলেন | বিশিষ্ট ব্যক্তিদের মধ্যে আমন্ত্রিত ছিলেন ওঁর ডিয়ার জিন্দগি মেন্টর শাহরুখ খান | কিন্তু পার্টিতে যেতে গিয়ে একটা দুর্ঘটনার জড়িয়ে পড়লেন বলিউডের বাদশা | ওঁর গাড়ি চাপা দিয়ে দেয় উপস্থিত এক চিত্র সাংবাদিকের পা |

শাহরুখ এই ঘটনায় বেশ শকড হন | উনি সঙ্গে সঙ্গে গাড়ি থেকে নেমে সেই আহত সাংবাদিকের পাশে পৌঁছে যান | অন্য একটা গাড়িতে সেই আহত সাংবাদিককে তোলা হয় এবং নানাবতী হাসপাতালে নিয়ে যাওয়া হয় | সব ব্যবস্থাই শাহরুখ করে দেন | এমনকী নিজের একজন বডি গার্ড কে আহত সাংবাদিকের সঙ্গে হাসপাতালে পাঠান | এখানেই শেষ নয়‚ শাহরুখ নিজে যে ডাক্তারকে দেখান তাঁর কাছেই ট্রিটমেন্টের ব্যবস্থা করে দেন |

এই দুর্ঘটনার ফলে বেশ দেরি হয়ে যায় শাহরুখের | কিন্তু তাও উনি আলিয়ার বাড়িতে যান | শোনা যাচ্ছে তারপরেও মাঝে মাঝেই উনি ফোন করে সেই সাংবাদিকের খবর নিয়েছেন |

