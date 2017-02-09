শাহরুখ খানের অভিনয়ের হাতেখড়ি হয় থিয়েটারের স্টেজে | দেখা যাচ্ছে ওঁর মেয়ে সুহানাও সেই পথেই হাঁটছে | সম্প্রতি সুহানার একটা স্কুল ড্রামার ভিডিও সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে আপলোড করা হয় | সেখানে সুহানাকে দাপটের সঙ্গে মুখ্য চরিত্রে অভিনয় করতে দেখা যাচ্ছে | এর আগে অবশ্য শাহরুখ নিজে অনেকবার বলেছেন সুহানা খুব ভালো অভিনয় করে | আর শাহরুখের কথাই যে ঠিক তা প্রমাণ করছে এই ভিডিও |

এই মজার ভিডিতে দেখা যাচ্ছে সুহানা মডার্ন ডে সিন্ডারেলার চরিত্রে অভিনয় করছেন | অভিনয় হোক বা ডায়লগ ডেলিভারি দুটোতেই সমান দক্ষতা দেখিয়েছে সুহানা | আসলে সুহানার ডি এন এ-তেই যে অভিনয় আছে তাই বলাই বাহুল্য সেও ভলো অভিনয় করবে |

শাহরুখ অবশ্য আগেই জানিয়েছেন সুহানা সব সময়ই একজন অভিনেত্রী হতে চায় | কিন্তু একই সঙ্গে উনি এও জানিয়েছেন তার আগে অন্তত গ্র্যাজুয়েট হতে হব সুহানাকে | তবেই সে বলিউডে পা রাখার ছাড়পত্র পাবে |

আরও পড়ুন:  নিজের দুই বোনকে বলিউডে লঞ্চ করার জন্য সলমনের দ্বারস্থ ক্যাটরিনা

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 402

0 225