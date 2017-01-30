তারকা ক্রিকেটারের মানবিক রূপ | ধরা পড়ল রবীন্দ্র জাদেজার ভূমিকায় |

ভারতীয় দলের এই অলরাউন্ডার স্ত্রী রিভাকে নিয়ে বেরিয়েছিলেন নিজের অডি এসইউভি-তে | গুজরাতের জামনগরের রাজপথে জাদেজার গাড়ি ধাক্কা দেয় একটি স্কুটিকে | সেটির চালক ছিলেন প্রীতি শর্মা | প্রীতি একটি শিক্ষা প্রতিষ্ঠানের ছাত্রী |

দুর্ঘটনার পরে প্রীতিকে নিয়ে হাসপাতালে যান জাদেজা | আগাগোড়া হাজির ছিলেন চিকিৎসার সময়ে | জানা গিয়েছে‚ প্রীতি সুস্থ আছেন | প্রাথমিক শুশ্রূষার পরে তাঁকে ছেড়ে দেওয়া হয় |

প্রসঙ্গত অলরাউন্ডার জাদেজা এখন দুরন্ত ফর্মে আছেন | সদ্য হয়ে যাওয়া ইংল্যান্ডের বিরুদ্ধে ৫ ম্যাচের টেস্ট সিরিজে ২৬ টি উইকেট নিয়েছেন | ICC-র ranking-এ তিনি বর্তমানে বিশ্বের দু নম্বর টেস্ট বোলার | অশ্বিনের সঙ্গে তাঁকেও চলতি টি-২০ সিরিজে বিশ্রাম দেওয়া হয়েছে | অস্ট্রেলিয়ার বিরুদ্ধে আসন্ন সিরিজে ২৮ বছর বয়সী এই অলরাউন্ডার ভারতের তুরূপের তাস হতে পারেন বলে মনে করা হচ্ছে |

